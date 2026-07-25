Help Parker and Miriam Stay Safe

Parker, who will turn 4 in August, and her little sister Miriam, 2, deserve the chance to grow up safe, loved, and protected.





At just 3 years old, Parker has already overcome challenges that no child should ever have to face.





This fundraiser is for Sonya and Brent, known to Parker and Miriam simply as Nana and Grandpa.





When concerns about abuse, neglect, drug use, and instability placed these two little girls at risk, Nana and Grandpa stepped forward and took on the fight of a lifetime. After gathering evidence and seeking legal help, they were granted an emergency custody order and later temporary custody by the court.





Since the day the girls were born, Nana has been a constant presence in their lives. She spent weeks and sometimes months at a time helping care for them and witnessed firsthand the struggles and instability surrounding them.





In January 2025, the girls’ parents separated after a troubled and abusive relationship. Following the separation, Parker and Miriam remained living with their father and great-grandparents. Their mother would often drop them off and leave, seeing them only a few times each month. As concerns about abuse, neglect, and drug use continued to grow, Nana became increasingly worried about the girls’ safety and well-being.





In October 2025, the girls’ father suffered a severe mental health crisis related to trauma from his military service and years of abuse he had endured. During this difficult time, concerns grew that decisions were being made that could place the girls back into an unsafe environment.





After many sleepless nights, prayers, tears, and difficult conversations, Nana made the heartbreaking decision to seek legal help. She gathered evidence, documented her concerns, and met with an attorney. She was told that emergency custody is rarely granted to grandparents and that the odds were against her.





Despite those odds, the court reviewed the evidence and granted an emergency custody order.





At the next hearing, the judge expressed serious concerns regarding the children’s welfare and awarded temporary custody to Nana and Grandpa. The court ordered drug testing and supervised visitation requirements. Concerns about the children’s safety were taken seriously, and temporary custody was granted to protect them.





Since coming into Nana and Grandpa’s care, the changes in these girls have been remarkable.





Parker had previously been diagnosed with autism, but after further evaluation by specialists, it was determined that she was not autistic. Instead, many of the behaviors that led to that diagnosis were trauma responses. She once woke up frightened almost every night, struggled to trust people, and was especially fearful of women. Today she sleeps peacefully through the night, makes friends easily, loves helping Nana in the kitchen, and looks forward to new adventures every day. She has reached important milestones that once seemed out of reach and continues to thrive.





Miriam’s transformation has been just as incredible. When she came into Nana and Grandpa’s care, she cried and screamed constantly, struggled to sleep through the night, and was fearful of nearly everyone around her. Today she is walking, talking, making friends, and thriving. People often comment on how well she communicates for her age and how happy and outgoing she is.





For the first time in their young lives, these girls have stability, routines, and the security of knowing they are safe and loved. They are no longer living in survival mode. They are finally getting the opportunity to simply be children.





Unfortunately, the legal battle is not over.





The girls’ mother has hired an attorney and is now seeking custody. Another court date is approaching, and the costs continue to rise. To date, Sonya and Brent have spent more than $37,000 in attorney fees fighting to protect Parker and Miriam and give them the safe future they deserve.





Like many grandparents unexpectedly raising grandchildren, Sonya and Brent explored every possible source of assistance. Unfortunately, because custody was obtained through the court system rather than through Child Protective Services, they have not qualified for many of the programs designed to help children in kinship care. They have been unable to receive food assistance and other support that many families in similar situations depend on. As a result, nearly all of the financial responsibility for raising Parker and Miriam has fallen directly on Nana and Grandpa while they continue paying overwhelming legal expenses to keep the girls safe.





Adding to the hardship, Grandpa suffered a heart attack on Christmas Day. Because he was uninsured, the family was suddenly faced with significant medical expenses while already carrying the financial burden of raising two young children and fighting an ongoing custody battle.





Sonya and Brent never expected to be raising toddlers again, but they could not turn their backs when Parker and Miriam needed them most.





If you feel led to give, any amount is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to donate financially, please consider praying and sharing this fundraiser.





Every donation will go toward legal fees, court costs, and the ongoing expenses of providing a safe, stable, and loving home for Parker and Miriam.





These girls are not just surviving anymore. They are thriving. Please help Nana and Grandpa keep it that way.





“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”

Galatians 6:9



