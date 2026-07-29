Park & Pray: Meeting People Where They Are

Have you ever wished someone would simply stop and pray with you?





In a world where so many people are hurting, struggling, lonely, and searching for hope, I feel like the Lord has placed it on my heart to create a mobile prayer ministry called Park & Pray that will allow us to share Jesus beyond the walls of a church.





The vision is simple: a welcoming truck that can travel throughout our community, park at local events, neighborhoods, shopping areas, and public spaces, and offer free prayer, encouragement, and a listening ear to anyone who needs it.





Many people will never walk through the doors of a church, but they may stop at a truck that offers kindness, compassion, and prayer. My goal is to meet people where they are and share the love of Christ in a practical and approachable way.





The funds raised through this campaign will help purchase and equip a vehicle for the ministry, cover registration and insurance costs, create signage and outreach materials, and provide resources that can be given to those seeking prayer and encouragement.





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings this vision one step closer to reality. If you are unable to give financially, I would be grateful for your prayers and for sharing this campaign with others.





Thank you for believing in this mission and helping bring hope, encouragement, and prayer into our community.





Together, we can create a place where anyone can stop, park, and pray. ♥️♥️