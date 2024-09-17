The Parfitts are Adopting!

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,300
Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Parfitt
Dear friends and family,
We are excited to share the latest chapter in the Parfitt family story. We are adopting!!
Earlier this year, the Lord began calling us to adoption. Having confirmed His will for us in many amazing ways, we began the search for an agency. The Lord has very graciously been closing some doors and opening others along the way and we are excited to begin the adoption process through Nightlight Christian Adoptions.
With millions of orphans around the world, we have spent many hours researching and speaking with agency staff in order to narrow down which program to pursue. As we continue to ask the Lord to show us where our child is waiting, the three best options open to us at this time are domestic infant adoption, the Colombia program, or India special needs adoption. Each of these programs has unique characteristics to consider.
Domestic infant adoption is what's known as a "waiting family" program. There are hundreds of families waiting to welcome a newborn. Through this program, an expectant mother chooses a couple with which to place her baby. These adoptions are "open" adoptions where the adoptive parents commit to provide regular updates for the birth family as well as yearly face-to-face visits. This is a beautiful opportunity to show the love of Jesus to a birth mother and for her to see that her child is growing up in a loving home.
The Colombia program, as in all international adoption programs, is a "waiting child" program. There are thousands of children in care in Colombia, and many are waiting for their forever home. Through the Colombia program, we would have the opportunity to adopt an older child (10 years and above) or a sibling group with minor or no special needs. These children bring with them difficult histories of abuse or other trauma and desperately need the safety and stability of a loving family.
India is home to a staggering 20 million orphans (with some estimates being even greater). Through this program, we would be eligible to adopt a child with minor to moderate special needs. Some examples of these needs include clubfoot, cleft lip/palate, vision issues, hearing loss, albinism - many needs that are treatable or correctable with the medical care we have here in the US. We would also be able to adopt a much younger child (around age 2) and maintain birth order in our family.
Adoption is a costly process in many ways and we need your support to bring our child(ren) home. There are several ways you can help:
1. First and foremost, we need your prayers. Adoption was God's idea. When we repent and put our faith in Jesus, we are adopted into His family. Our enemy, Satan, hates adoption, he hates us, and he hates these kids. We know he will do everything in his power to discourage us along the way. Please pray for peace, wisdom, and encouragement. Pray that we will continue to discern the Lord's will as to which program to pursue. Please also pray for favor with our agency and any foreign government officials who will review our file.
2. We also need your financial support. In the short-term, we will have around $10,000 in adoption-related expenses over the next 3-4 months. The total cost to adopt one child ranges from $35,000-$50,000, depending on the program. This may sound overwhelming, but we know God "is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think" (Ephesians 3:20).
The Bible says that God is "a Father to the fatherless" and that He "sets the lonely in families" (Psalm 68:5-6). We are grateful that the Lord has chosen our family to embrace the calling of adoption. We are thankful for your prayers and support as we continue on this journey. May all that we do be for His glory alone.
With heartfelt thanks,
The Parfitts
P.S. Please note that donations toward our adoption are personal gifts to us and are not tax deductible.
Praying for strength and energy for y'all!
God bless your family as you take the adventure of adoption with Him.
"Thank you so much for your generous gift! You have encouraged our hearts today and we are grateful for your partnership in this journey." By Sarah Parfitt
Hey Stephan (forgive the spelling) may God provide and bless you. Psalm 20
This grant is funded by our Giver Army. We are excited for this next chapter of life for your developing family. We pray all the financial needs, including your trip to India to get your precious new addition, are met in Jesus. Philippians 4:19
We are really excited for you all and pray for God's timing in all things.
This is a such exciting news! Praying that God leads the right kid(s) to your wonderful family! Can't wait to see how God works through this situation.
September 17th, 2024
Last week marked an important milestone in our adoption journey. On Friday, we sent off our dossier documents for their final "stamp of approval" from various Secretaries of State. We expect these documents to be sent back in a few weeks and then our dossier will be ready to forward on to India!
Also on Friday, as we prepared to drive to an appointment for fingerprinting at a US immigration office (another adoption hurdle), we received an email from one of the (many!) organizations we've applied to for adoption assistance. We were informed that we've been awarded a $2,500 grant! This is such an encouragement of the Lord's provision as we look ahead to our next adoption fees due in a few weeks.
In terms of the timeline from here on out, it will take Indian authorities 3-5 months to process our dossier and approve us for adoption. Once we receive that approval, we can be matched with a child/children. So, we should know within the next 6 months who we will be welcoming into our family!
We are so grateful for your continued love, support, and prayers. Please pray especially for the following:
- We owe an additional $2,200 in about 3 weeks (this is on top of the $2,500 we will receive from the grant). Please pray for the Lord's continued provision.
- Please pray that there will be no delays in processing our documents (whether here or in India).
- Based on the age range of the child(ren) we are looking to adopt, it's possible our child(ren) may only just be coming into the world. Please pray for the birth mother, for peace in her heart, and that the Lord will draw her to Himself. Please also pray for our child(ren), for safety, health, and that they will be cared for by people who will love them until we can bring them home for good.
Thank you again for walking with us on this journey!
May 14th, 2024
Hello everyone!
We are excited to share the latest in our adoption journey with you. We are wrapping up our home study and will likely be scheduling our final home visit this week! We also have our psychological evaluations coming up in a few days. The Lord is good!
In the midst of all of this, we've had a rocky couple of months with multiple ER visits and appointments with various specialists to care for a medical issue with one of our kiddos. As medical bills have piled up, we are reminded that the Lord is our very capable Provider and we are seeing Him care for us in amazing ways. Thank you to all of you who have prayed for us and supported us during this challenging time.
We continue to covet your prayers and support:
Thank you, again, for journeying with us!
Many blessings,
The Parfitts
January 2nd, 2024
Hi friends!
Happy New Year! We are entering 2024 with a sense of anticipation of what the Lord is going to do in the midst of our adoption process. Last week. we found out that we have been given a grant through our GiveSendGo page for $1000 toward our adoption. GiveSendGo has a "Giver Army," a group of generous folks who choose a selection of fundraising campaigns to give to and ours was one of them. This was totally unexpected - we didn't apply for anything or even know about this - and we are so thankful for the Lord's provision. We will be hopefully starting our home study later this month.
Some of you have been curious as to the time frame of our adoption journey. Assuming all goes well and there are no unforeseen delays, we should complete our home study in about 4-6 months and be matched with our child toward the end of this year. From there, and after additional paperwork, we will wait for clearance from both US immigration and Indian authorities before we can pick up our child, probably sometime in the fall. Please continue to pray for us as we begin our home study, complete and file paperwork, and attend various trainings to prepare us for welcoming our child. We know the Lord has a specific child in mind that He has chosen to be part of our family and we're so excited!
Thank you all for your love, prayers, and support!
The Parfitts
October 3rd, 2023
Hello everyone!
We wanted to share some exciting new developments in our adoption journey. We are adopting from India! Last week, the door for Colombian adoption (for us, at least) was very clearly closed, which left domestic infant and India special needs adoption as the remaining options. Knowing how great the need in India is, we feel drawn to help a little one there. Currently, Nightlight (our soon-to-be agency) is seeing more minor special needs and younger children (as young as 6 months!) on the waiting list and there are less than 40 families in the India program. We have a wonderful opportunity to be part of this program and welcome a little one into our family. We can't wait!
Please continue to pray for us as we seek the Lord's will in every step of this journey. Please pray for the finances so that we can start our home study and move one step closer to being able to bring our sweet baby home!
We love you all!
Sarah & family
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.