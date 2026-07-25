Parenting Plan to Protect Against Abuse

I am rescuing my 5 children and myself from an abusive narcissist. He has been neglectful of them consistently all their lives - not feeding them well, not putting them to bed, not helping clean up after them, and not participating in their schooling. He has been verbally, emotionally, and mentally abusive to them - yelling, insulting, degrading, and harsh making them cry. He breaks things in the house and damages the house causing us to live in terror. He has physically hit our oldest girl repeatedly with his fists, picked her up and thrown her on the parking lot pavement, and many other things, but CPS says that unless it is imminently life threatening they won't do anything and they won't charge him if they can't definitively prove he did it (even when there is evidence like her bleeding elbows).





The point is: I am not trying to withhold the children from a good parent. He is harmful to them and I am fighting to get them supervised visitation so they can be safe while seeing him.





I have a DV Protection Order and am doing all I can to take care of them and myself. I am scraping to pay for a lawyer. He, of course, isn't paying child support so taking care of 5 kids is challenging. One thing we need is a very explicitly and holistic parenting plan for high conflict to protect the rest of their childhood (the youngest is 1 year old). Lawyers just do basic things like "shall agree upon" and "at a reasonable time," but that doesn't work with someone who has consistently chosen to sacrifice and sabotage the children in an attempt to punish me for leaving their abuse.





They need as much protection as possible. Please gift them this parenting plan that will be their shield and protection for the next 17 (or more) years.