Pardoned January 6er needs legal help

Hello, my name is Justin LaGesse. I am a pardoned J6ER. On Monday june 15th I was arrested at my own home from protecting myself, my family and my property from my wife's ex boyfriend who was coming to drop off my step son. He became verbally aggressive and then physically aggressive, but since I didn't let him beat me up and I beat him up. He has pressed charges against me for aggravated battery. All for protecting myself on my property and not letting him really hurt me anymore then he possibly could have. From his attack I suffered a concussion, a chunk of my thumb bite off and lacerations on both elbows and right knee. I was arrested and then held in county jail for 48 be I was able to see a judge. I lost my job due to this attack. If anyone knows anything about January 6th people, then you know we don't have a lot of money after what the government did to us. So I'm praying someone sees this and will help my family. Thank you all and God bless.