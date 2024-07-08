Support Jen Pardini

Campaign funds will be received by Joey Pardini
Jen Pardini is a beautiful person in every way, particularly known for her kindness, creativity and fun-loving spirit. She was recently brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend, leaving this amazing young woman with a traumatic brain injury along with substantial damage to her eye and face. Her family is grateful she is still alive, but she is in intensive care, and the extent of her brain injury and the challenges of multiple surgeries are not yet clear. What is clear is the long and difficult road to hopeful recovery, and the mountain of healthcare bills she will be facing. Jen is a fighter, but she needs prayers and financial support to try to get back to being the bright light she has always been. Thank you for whatever you can do to help.
July 8th, 2024
Hi everyone,
This is an update from Jen herself!
I can never say thank you enough for everything that you guys have done for me. My heart is forever grateful for each and every one of you and words can't begin to express just how appreciative I am!!
I am back to living my life the best I possibly can, however, I've had some struggles along the way. My left eye now faces inwards and I cannot get it properly in the center, or, to face the left side. I'm going to have several surgeries on it to help get it in the right position, however, for the time being, I will always have double vision. I see two things when the average person would only see one. I was recently given a contact lens that will blur my left eye, so I only see out of my right eye, this has been a huge help.
My teeth have been an issue as well. Through the accident I lost three teeth, however, I had to have 2 teeth extractions and cadaver bone inserted into my jaw in order to create space for my implants. This took about six months to heal. As of a few weeks ago, I had a surgery to put 3 screws into my mouth. The screws will allow the implants to hold into place. This step will take about 3 to 4 months to heal and then I should have my implants set into my teeth. I can honestly never thank modern medicine enough!
This August I am having a grafting surgery done below the scar on my head. This will involve removing a small section of fat and placing it right on my left temple. Again, we gotta love modern medicine!
I am happy to say that I am back working part time at Refined and Company, once a week, and Fireside Beauty Bar, 2-3 days a week! Working in the Esthetics industry is extremely difficult when you see 2 of everything. This has made it impossible for me to perform eyelash extensions, which was the main thing I was doing. I was one month into tiny tattooing when the attack took place. Even though this seemed impossible, I have put the work in and very slowly, gotten myself into this area of design!
Overall, I am beyond thankful to be alive! I got to be my best friend's maid of honor in her wedding and I get to be in my brother and sister-in-law's second wedding this fall! (I can never thank Joey and Jess enough for having an at home wedding last year so I could attend!)
Again, I can never begin to thank each and every one of you enough! The generosity and prayers that have been dedicated to me....for the rest of my life I will remember how incredible you all have, and continue to make me feel. On behalf of my family and I, your support has meant the absolute world to us!!
Love,
Jen
November 10th, 2023
As we have reached the four month mark, we wanted to update Jen’s incredible progress.
All speech and physical therapies have been completed. Thankfully, all CT scans have come back normal with no complications. Any risk of infection decreases as time goes on. Unfortunately, her left eye has not improved. Currently they are unsure of the extent of muscle and nerve damage and how it will heal. They will continue to evaluate over the next several months. Consultations regarding the missing teeth recommend bone graph and implants. In time this will eventually be fixed. The emotional healing has been difficult and is going to take time. She has been able to enjoy her time with friends and family. However, there is still a struggle to understand all that has happened as it continues to weigh heavily on her. We can not say thank you enough for the kindness of our family, friends, community and people we have never met. We appreciate it more than you could possibly know. Her recovery has truly been a miracle.
September 9th, 2023
Jen and our family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support over the last couple months. It has truly been an incredible comfort to know we have not been alone.
We are so thankful for the incredible progress Jen has made.
It has been a miracle to see her personality is there as she continues her recovery at home.
Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she prepares for her next surgery on Monday, September 11th. We appreciate all the love more than we can possibly say.
Love,
The Pardini Family
