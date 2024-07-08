Support Jen Pardini

Jen Pardini is a beautiful person in every way, particularly known for her kindness, creativity and fun-loving spirit. She was recently brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend, leaving this amazing young woman with a traumatic brain injury along with substantial damage to her eye and face. Her family is grateful she is still alive, but she is in intensive care, and the extent of her brain injury and the challenges of multiple surgeries are not yet clear. What is clear is the long and difficult road to hopeful recovery, and the mountain of healthcare bills she will be facing. Jen is a fighter, but she needs prayers and financial support to try to get back to being the bright light she has always been. Thank you for whatever you can do to help.