Parasports/move

Hi my name is Caprisha "Shamyra" I've decided to start this campaign because I have a common disability that causes chronic illness issues along with an ulcer that limits my ability to eat. I have osteoarthritis as well. This is painful and causes spasms,joint pain and it gets worse in cold weather. The last couple years its gotten worse so I decided to move to a warmer state to enjoy the good parts of my life. The state I'm moving to has a healthy para sports scene. Moving cost more than I anticipated I do plan getting on a team and competing to attend the 2028 paralympics in June. I've had a significant weight loss in the past. I want to get back in shape so I can do various events. This will also pay for therapy and my able united account. This allows me to save money for medical equipment housing needs. This is important to me I've been homeless before n it took awhile to rebuild. I'm sick every five business days with a cold,flu or respiratory infection so I'd appreciate not having the constant stress. I'd be able to manage my illnesses better as well as continuing support to organizations that help people like myself. I've lost several opportunities due to prejudice and lack of accommodation. I've spent 15 years helping children and the homeless,advocating for mental health services, better assistance and accessibility access. I will be grateful for your gifts/awareness as my launching pad for my parasports journey as well access to the things I need which includes better home care medical equipment and other things that provide accessibility.

Thank you for your support.