ParagonED 2026 Legacy Fund

Support Kingdom Expansion Across Frisco & Southlake

One School. Two Campuses. One Mission.

ParagonED is more than a school—it is a growing movement to restore purpose, creativity, and faith into education.

Founded in Frisco, Texas, ParagonED is a K–12 private microschool built on three foundational pillars: Critical Life Skills, Business Experience, and Kingdom Values. These are not slogans for us—they shape everything we do. We are preparing students not just to succeed academically, but to lead in life with courage, conviction, and clarity of purpose.

As we enter 2026, ParagonED now operates as one unified school across two campuses—Frisco (FRS) and Southlake (SLK). SLK has been soft-launched and is now moving into full operational launch, mirroring the same experiential, hands-on model that families already love at FRS.





To support this next season of growth, we are launching the 2026 Legacy Fund—our annual, family-wide giving initiative.





A Culture of Participation

The Legacy Fund is designed for 100% participation from ParagonED families. We recognize that giving looks different for every household. Some families may give $50. Others may give $50,000.

The amount is not the focus—participation is.

When every family contributes, we collectively build and steward the environments our students learn in, grow in, and lead from.





Where Your Giving Goes

After platform fees, 100% of all funds raised go directly into campus improvements, tools, and learning environments for both Frisco and Southlake campuses.





This year’s Legacy Fund will focus on strengthening daily operations, enhancing student experiences, and completing key upgrades needed for a fully unified two-campus model.





2026 Priority Projects

🚨 Urgent Campus Foundations

Installation of moveable walls for the FRS “big room” to create flexible learning and event space Wireless lapel microphone systems (2 total) for presentations, chapel, and student performances Expanded storage systems and organization solutions across both campuses





🏫 Campus Environment & Operations

Interior paint and refresh of main FRS campus areas Updated window decals and entry signage for FRS and SLK campuses New and improved A-frame sign inserts for campus communication and visibility Campus-wide cleaning equipment upgrades (including wireless vacuum and hard-floor cleaning materials)





🎤 Student Experience & Learning Tools

Presentation podiums for student showcases and chapel Cash drawer and business experience upgrades for student-run businesses and market days Science lab consumables and supplies to support hands-on learning Technology upgrades for wireless screen sharing and classroom connectivity





📍 Southlake (SLK) Full Launch Readiness

As SLK transitions from soft launch to fully operational campus, funds will also support:

Campus-wide branding and identity consistency Expanded storage and organizational systems Classroom and operational setup aligned with FRS standards Signage and student flow improvements to fully activate the campus experience





What Makes This Fund Different

At ParagonED, students don’t just learn—they build, lead, and practice real-life skills every day.

A student may pitch a business idea.

Another may lead a devotional.

Another may run a customer-facing market day business.

Every environment we create directly shapes those experiences.





The Legacy Fund ensures both campuses are equipped to continue this model at a high level of excellence as we grow.





Why We Need You

This fund is not about buildings or materials alone—it is about what happens inside them.





When you give, you are helping:

A student find their voice through public speaking A young entrepreneur launch their first business A child learn responsibility, stewardship, and leadership A classroom become a place of confidence, creativity, and faith





You are investing in environments where students are known, challenged, and called into purpose.





How You Can Participate

Give generously —every contribution matters, regardless of amount Share this campaign with friends, family, and your church community Pray with us as we continue building a Kingdom-focused educational model for the next generation





We are deeply grateful for every family and supporter who continues to walk with us. The 2026 Legacy Fund is about more than upgrades—it is about building a unified, thriving school across two campuses that will serve generations to come.





Together, we are not just building schools.





We are building leaders.





Join us in the 2026 Legacy Fund and be part of what God is doing through ParagonED.



