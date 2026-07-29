Parables in the Present

Why are we raising money? Hi I'm John, former new ager who wondered 33 years in delusion till I found God and he saved me at the young age of 63 years. I was a retired 32 yr. veteran middle school teacher with 16 years indie film experience and 15 years as a Cable Access (think Wayne's World Art Bell type) producer and host. I had extensive research into the paranormal, conspiracies and new age practices toward enlightenment. It all came crashing down from a divorce, retirement and heart attack which left me alone, on fixed income, and insomnia from panic attacks & anxiety later I realized was Spiritual Warfare.





I slept with a Bible on my chest for 3 months while having every new age treatment given to help me; reiki, energy medicine, psychic healing - you name it, I tried it. You may not believe in demons yet they believe in you! It was worse than any Hollywood movie where I saw, heard and felt them around me. No drug legal or illegal helped to rid them. the Bible on my chest seemed to help then finally I asked God what to do. He said open it. I did and it came to verse on baptism in the spirit. I was Catholic and already baptized. God had to be wrong so I opened it again. The same - baptism. A third time I opened it and baptism came up one more time. Though I didn't understand Christianity and how the science I studied could make sense yet he told me to just go ahead and everything would be revealed later. That night at a prayer service they asked if I wanted baptism and reluctantly I went forward and did so. The next 2 days I had peace beyond understanding!!!





I was ready to give up on film making and ask God what he wanted. He wanted me to do films yet in a new way - his way. That's why I am here. God wants me to get beyond my pride to do films on my own and to reach out and ask for help from you.





What is this Film project? Modern day adaptations of 12 parables from the Bible to make Jesus's stories accessible to the current generation. The first episode has begun with filming and we need finishing funds. It's entitled, 'Cast the First Stone'. The modern telling of the story of the adulteress is a street prostitute who finds a necklace with a cross. It's her one chance to do something good and get into the church - which she secretly longs for in her life. Before she can enter she is confronted by the Pastor and six Parishioners - each representing the 7 deadly sins. A street preacher comes to intervene as they are calling the cops. One by one they leave as the cops arrive. What happens next? Only with your help can we finish this story. And when you give, you will have first chance to see the rest of the story. It's a promise from God it will touch your heart.





Your contribution will make this parable possible and start the journey to make 11 other parables that will restore and deepen your faith.





Please pray first and ask God if this is right for you to contribute to and if it is right by God then we welcome your gift. We accept any gift no matter the amount as a blessing. Thank You and God Bless You, your family and your friends. And remember God Loves You!!!







