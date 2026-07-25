Pape House Fire

Mark and Jodie Pape are asking for help to rebuild their house after a fire consumed their current home on May 7th at around 8am resulting in a total loss. Mark who is wheelchair bound was able to safely get out of the house without injury. Jodie, who is currently recovering from hip replacement surgery had just returned home from a second hospital stay. You may know Jodie from her years of serving others at church camp, her sweet smile and infectious personality. Mark was and avid outdoors man and loved farm work before he became wheel chair bound. They unfortunately have no homeowners insurance to help them during this time. They have moved with with their son, Bryan Pape, temporarily until they can rebuild. If you feel led to help; prayers and donations are welcomed and appreciated.

*Update* Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support you have given Mark and Jodie! It's heartwarming, we have been in tears over the donations, prayers, clothes, food you brought us, visits, calls and everything else. We were able to get a used hospital bed and bathroom equipment from the local medical loan closet for Mark and your donations will help buy him a new lift recliner that he needs. A generous neighbor loaned us a wheelchair. Mark and Jodie are living with us for now. We appreciate you all so much, more than words can express! (Lisa Pape)



