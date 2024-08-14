Help Team Panama Play in the Pickleball World Cup

(Para español haga clic en "Read More" y desplácese hacia abajo)



Who We Are:

My name is Bill Lee, and I am the coach of the Panama Pickleball Team. We are a passionate group of athletes dedicated to representing Panama in the World Cup Pickleball Tournament in Lima, Peru. The tournament runs October 22nd to 28th, 2024. Our team is made up of Panamanians as well as expats who have chosen to make Panama their new home.



Pickleball is a brand new pursuit in Panama and isn't yet recognized as an "official" sport. While it is growing quickly, there is no government sponsorship or assistance. We are grateful to several municipalities that allow us to use their outdoor multi use recreational courts, but all line painting, balls, nets, and other equipment are provided by players and volunteers. In other words, we need your help to make this dream a reality.



Pickleball has recently been introduced to Panama in the last few years, and it's been incredible to see the sport grow and bring people together.

Many of our team members first encountered pickleball while walking by and seeing us playing on our local courts, having never seen the sport before. Without equipment or experience, they quickly fell in love with the game, and with the support of our team, they have become outstanding players.



Despite our passion and dedication, we face significant financial challenges. Without funding it is difficult as many members cannot afford the costs associated with attending this international competition on their own.



So, we are raising $10,000 to cover airfare, lodging, meals, and tournament fees for our team.



Your donation will help us bring our best game to Peru and represent Panama on an international stage.



Why We Need Your Help:



Travel Expenses: Airfare for the team to travel to Peru.

Lodging: Accommodation for the duration of the tournament.

Meals: Ensuring our team is well-fed and ready to compete.

Tournament Fees: Covering the costs to participate in the tournament.



Competing in the World Cup is a significant opportunity for us to grow the excitement for the sport of pickleball in Panama. It will inspire more people to get involved and help grow the sport in our country (or our adopted country). This experience will also allow us to bring back valuable skills and knowledge to share with our local community, promoting healthy, active lifestyles.

Our Team:



Our team is a mix of locals and expats, seasoned players and newcomers,who have quickly become formidable opponents. For instance, several of our youngest members showed up to our local court without any equipment and no prior experience. Their early games were played in crocs or sandals. With the team's support, they all now play at an advanced level and are an inspiration to others.



We also have a team member who while playing in a wheelchair gives many of our advanced players a serious run for their money. It's our goal and mission to share our love of this sport to people of all backgrounds and physical abilities.



We will keep you updated with our progress through regular posts, including training updates, fundraising milestones, and messages of gratitude.



We need your help to make our dream come true. Please consider donating to our GiveSendGo campaign and sharing it with your friends and family. Every dollar brings us one step closer to representing Panama on the world stage.



Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support. Your generosity means the world to us and is a testament to the power of community. We promise to give our best and make you proud in Peru!





Ayuda al Equipo de Panamá a Jugar en la Copa Mundial de Pickleball



Quiénes Somos:



Mi nombre es Bill Lee, y soy el entrenador del equipo de Pickleball de Panamá. Somos un grupo apasionado de atletas dedicados a representar a Panamá en el Torneo Mundial de Pickleball en Lima, Perú. El torneo se llevará a cabo del 22 al 28 de octubre de 2024.. Nuestro equipo está compuesto por panameños y expatriados que han decidido hacer de Panamá su nuevo hogar.



El pickleball es una disciplina nueva en Panamá y aún no es reconocida como un deporte "oficial". Aunque está creciendo rápidamente, no existe patrocinio ni apoyo gubernamental. Estamos agradecidos con varios municipios que nos permiten usar sus canchas recreativas exteriores de uso múltiple, pero toda la pintura de líneas, las pelotas, las redes y otros equipos son provistos por jugadores y voluntarios. En otras palabras, necesitamos tu ayuda para hacer realidad este sueño.



El pickleball se ha introducido recientemente en Panamá en los últimos años, y ha sido increíble ver cómo el deporte ha crecido y ha unido a las personas.



Muchos de los miembros de nuestro equipo se encontraron con el pickleball por primera vez mientras pasaban por las canchas locales y nos veían jugar, sin haber visto nunca antes el deporte. Sin equipo ni experiencia, rápidamente se enamoraron del juego y, con el apoyo de nuestro equipo, se han convertido en jugadores destacados.



A pesar de nuestra pasión y dedicación, enfrentamos desafíos financieros significativos. Sin financiamiento, es difícil, ya que muchos miembros no pueden costear los gastos asociados con asistir a esta competencia internacional por su cuenta.



Por eso, estamos recaudando $10,000 para cubrir los costos de pasajes aéreos, alojamiento, comidas y tarifas de inscripción para nuestro equipo.



Tu donación nos ayudará a llevar nuestro mejor juego a Perú y representar a Panamá en un escenario internacional.



Por Qué Necesitamos Tu Ayuda:



Gastos de Viaje: Pasajes aéreos para el equipo a Perú.

Alojamiento: Hospedaje durante la duración del torneo.

Comidas: Asegurando que nuestro equipo esté bien alimentado y listo para competir.

Tarifas del Torneo: Cubriendo los costos para participar en el torneo.



Competir en la Copa Mundial es una oportunidad significativa para nosotros para aumentar el entusiasmo por el deporte del pickleball en Panamá. Inspirará a más personas a involucrarse y ayudará a hacer crecer el deporte en nuestro país (o en nuestro país adoptado). Esta experiencia también nos permitirá traer de vuelta habilidades y conocimientos valiosos para compartir con nuestra comunidad local, promoviendo estilos de vida saludables y activos.



Nuestro Equipo:



Nuestro equipo es una mezcla de locales y expatriados, jugadores experimentados y recién llegados, que rápidamente se han convertido en oponentes formidables. Por ejemplo, varios de nuestros miembros más jóvenes llegaron a nuestra cancha local sin ningún equipo y sin experiencia previa. Sus primeros juegos los jugaron en crocs o sandalias. Con el apoyo del equipo, ahora todos juegan a un nivel avanzado y son una inspiración para los demás.



También tenemos un miembro del equipo que, jugando en una silla de ruedas, le da una dura batalla a muchos de nuestros jugadores avanzados. Nuestro objetivo y misión es compartir nuestro amor por este deporte con personas de todos los orígenes y habilidades físicas.



Te mantendremos al tanto de nuestro progreso a través de publicaciones regulares, incluyendo actualizaciones de entrenamiento, hitos de recaudación de fondos y mensajes de agradecimiento.



Necesitamos tu ayuda para hacer nuestro sueño realidad. Por favor considera donar a nuestra campaña de GiveSendGo y compartirla con tus amigos y familiares. Cada dólar nos acerca un paso más a representar a Panamá en el escenario mundial.



Gracias desde el fondo de nuestros corazones por tu apoyo. Tu generosidad significa el mundo para nosotros y es un testimonio del poder de la comunidad. ¡Prometemos dar lo mejor de nosotros y hacerte sentir orgulloso en Perú!

