Pam's 2nd Battle with Cancer

Pam Ford was diagnosed with breast cancer 9 years ago. After treatments and a mastectomy she was deemed cancer free. Soon after her recovery her then 11 year old son was diagnosed with Leukemia. After treatments he was declared cancer free.

In Dec. of 2024 Pam was again diagnosed with cancer this time it is a metastasized version of the original breast cancer now in the bones.

These last several years have taken a toll not only on her and her family physically but mentally and emotionally.

We are raising funds to help cover her treatments and the ordinary every day household bills.

Any amount would be greatly appreciated.