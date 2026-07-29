Pamelas Place

Hello everyone my name is Kim Potempa Niedosik and I am the founder and director of Pamela’s Place. I have tried unsuccessfully to get 501(c)(3) approved in order to fundraise for a home for young women with severe disabilities like my daughter Pamela. My daughter Pamela is a young adult with disabilities to include autism, OCD, nonverbal and P. A. N. S. I’m hoping that Pamela‘s Place will continue to be a part of the Rockaway New Jersey area special needs community. However, I needed to find a way to raise funds for this home and this is the way I decided to do that. A home that will support needs that a group home cannot provide. Will you help us towards our goal? I always joke that I need a billionaire like Elon Musk to support us but any amount will be greatly appreciated. Thank you, and God bless you!