Pam Wards rent and expenses while out of work.

Hello, my name is Crystal OMalley and my dearest friend, Pam Ward needs your help. She has always given to people in need. She's the kindest person I have ever known. Now she needs help. She is out of work due to a knee surgery. She has no income coming in and she is afraid of losing her apartment. Her rent is $225 a week. She will be out of work for about 3 months. Please find it in your heart to help her. Please don't allow her to be homeless. I pray that whoever donates, no matter the amount, that God will bless you 100 fold back to you. This picture of her is when she dressed up as Mrs. Clause for the neighborhood children. She absolutely loves kids and loves people. Thank you in advance and God bless you!