Palto's Eye Surgery

Palto is our sweet 8-month-old kitten. She was found on the side of the road by a friend on a rainy day in October 2025. Our friend rushed her to the emergency veterinarian, where they discovered that both of her eyes had been severely affected by the feline virus.

Unable to keep her, our friend asked if we could take her in. We happily welcomed her into our home and quickly fell in love with her.

Despite regular veterinary visits and months of daily medical care, the virus has continued to damage her eyes. Recently, even with eye medication three times a day, she has begun showing increasing signs of infection, irritation, and pain.

After her most recent veterinary appointment, we were told that the best option for Palto's comfort and long-term quality of life is bilateral eye enucleation (removal of both eyes). While this is heartbreaking because she can still see some shadows, we know this surgery will free her from the constant pain she lives with every day. She'll no longer need frequent eye cleanings and medications, and she'll have the opportunity to live a much happier, more comfortable life.

Unfortunately, this surgery is expensive, and we're reaching out to our community for help. If you feel led to support Palto on her journey, we would be incredibly grateful for a donation toward her surgery and recovery.

We're not exactly sure what her recovery will look like, but we're hopeful everything will go smoothly. Thank you for taking the time to read Palto's story and for any support, prayers, or kind words you can offer. Every bit of encouragement means the world to us and to our sweet girl.



