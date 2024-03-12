Another Baby For Henrik & Lana

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $8,999
Watch the video above for the full story.
Help us have one more baby, maybe two, via gestational surrogacy! It's out of the ordinary but still awesome.
If you would like to help us make more babies happen, we greatly appreciate it. We love you all.
Henrik & Lana
Whoever sees this comment has to donate $5 more than they were going to.
If I had the money, I'd have fully funded it myself. 🙂
Every time a Palmgren baby is born, a painter from Vienna smiles.
All that I can spare at the moment, but I'm hoping you will be able to add to your family.
A wonderful family
Hallo frens.
Blessings upon you and your house.
Best wishes!
Verily God Bless you two and your beautiful family. Thank you for all your good works for our folk. Your contribution to freedom and truth and mankind is appreciated and an inspiration.
Adding more fund...really want you to get there. MORE WHITE BABIES!!
August 23rd, 2024
Many have asked if any embryos will be wasted. None. We have two and will transfer them both at the same time, which means we could have twins! :) :)
August 23rd, 2024
