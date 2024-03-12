Campaign Image

Another Baby For Henrik & Lana

Help us have one more baby, maybe two, via gestational surrogacy! It's out of the ordinary but still awesome. 

If you would like to help us make more babies happen, we greatly appreciate it. We love you all.

Henrik & Lana 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Whoever sees this comment has to donate $5 more than they were going to.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

If I had the money, I'd have fully funded it myself. 🙂

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Every time a Palmgren baby is born, a painter from Vienna smiles.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

All that I can spare at the moment, but I'm hoping you will be able to add to your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

A wonderful family

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Hallo frens.

Gjermund Iversen Hordvik
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Alex Bell
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Nuance Now
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Blessings upon you and your house.

The BooMan
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Best wishes!

Uncle Adolf
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

Joe Zizzi
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Wirohugo
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Verily God Bless you two and your beautiful family. Thank you for all your good works for our folk. Your contribution to freedom and truth and mankind is appreciated and an inspiration.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Lyndon Perry
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

JOHN NEVIN
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Adding more fund...really want you to get there. MORE WHITE BABIES!!

Paul Scrivner
$ 15.00 USD
4 months ago

Updates

Update #2 TWINS?

August 23rd, 2024

Many have asked if any embryos will be wasted. None. We have two and will transfer them both at the same time, which means we could have twins! :) :)

Update #1 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER

August 23rd, 2024

We are working on contracts and medical clearance. After that, it moves quickly! :)

