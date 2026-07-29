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Palm Beach Atlantic University Mission Fundraiser

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$2,945 USD

Fundraiser created byJada Jacobs

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jada Jacobs

Palm Beach Atlantic University Mission Fundraiser


Dear Friends and Family,

This summer, I have been given an incredible opportunity to travel with the Palm Beach Atlantic University Dance Department to Paris and Barcelona from July 5–27 through Project Dance. I am so excited to be part of this meaningful experience, where we will use dance as a way to serve, connect, and share the hope and love of Jesus Christ with people from primarily atheist backgrounds.

Project Dance is an international movement that brings together dancers, artists, and communities to inspire, encourage, and serve through the performing arts. Their mission is to use dance as a platform for outreach, ministry, and cultural connection. Through performances, workshops, and hands-on service, Project Dance creates opportunities to impact lives both on and off the stage.

During our time in Paris and Barcelona, our team will be actively serving in a variety of ways. We will teach dance classes and creative workshops for children, distribute much-needed materials to refugees, assist with outreach events, and perform in public spaces and community gatherings.

My personal goal for this trip is for people to truly know and experience Jesus’ love. This is especially important because only about 1.6% of people in Barcelona and 1.3% in Paris are evangelical believers. While many have a cultural awareness of Christianity, relatively few have experienced a personal and authentic expression of the Gospel lived out in a meaningful way. I hope to be a reflection of that love in every interaction.

This opportunity is especially meaningful to me because it combines two of my greatest passions: dance and serving others. It will allow me to grow as both an artist and a leader while making a tangible difference in the lives of people from diverse backgrounds. I know this experience will not only impact those we serve, but will also shape me in lasting ways.

To participate, I am working to raise $3,000 by June 15th to cover travel, meals, and ministry expenses. If you feel led to support me financially, any amount would mean so much. If you’re unable to give, I completely understand—I would truly value your prayers for me and my team.

Please pray for:

– Open hearts and meaningful connections

– Safety and health for our team

– Boldness and humility as we serve

– That God’s love would be clearly seen through our actions

Thank you so much for considering partnering with me on this journey. Your support makes it possible for me to serve internationally, share the gift of dance, and be part of the work God is doing through Project Dance.

Thank you!!

Jada Jacobs

Contact information: 

Jada Jacobs

Phone: (314)-488-0023

Email: jadajacobs433@gmail.com

Mailing Address: 10032 Lakeshire Dr. St. Louis, MO 63123

Click here Europe Mission Fundraiser to give!

Venmo (if you prefer): @Jada-Jacobs-6



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