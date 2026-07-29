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Palliative Treatment for my Best Canine Friend

Goal£4,800 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byJan Godden

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jan Godden

Palliative Treatment for my Best Canine Friend

Ashkii is 11 years old. He is a very handsome, playful and loving Northern Inuit Dog.

He is currently suffering some disc wear and tear and had an episode of not being able to stand or lie down. His back paws had started to knuckle.

Ashkii was seen and had some detailed scans including a CT scan.

Unfortunately the CT scan highlighted a Cancer growing from one rib. If he had been a younger buck this could have been operated on and likely successful. Owing to his Gentlemanly age the way forward is infusions. 1) to harden the rib bone as a defence 2) prevent the cancer from growing and spreading.

We had Ashkii's Great Uncle Soul until 13 1/2 Years and therefore feel this is well worth a shot as it will not bring him any discomfort and likely give him a better quality of life.

Ashkii is insured from June 8th, his treatment plan will be discussed then. His insurance will cover £7000 of initial treatment and Bed & Board and the funds will soon run out.

I am housebound and unable to work as I have suffered strokes/cancer and a heart attack. These illness have left me quite debilitated.

Ashkii is my wing man, has got me through the thick and thin of life's Tapestry and I feel I owe it to him to try and begin and then maintain the treatment he needs.

I appreciate this is a time globally where many people are financially struggling.

Any donation, no matter how small will go toward Ashkii's infusions and the strong possibility of a longer and more enjoyable life.

God Bless You and Thanks for Reading

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