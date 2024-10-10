Support Parents and Kids Together (PAKT)

Alberta's government plans to pass Canada's first law protecting underage children from being transitioned to another gender. The law will ensure parents know what their children are being taught at school about gender and sexuality and that parents are involved in any life-altering decisions their children face. Biological females will also be protected from having to compete in sports with biological males. Most Albertans agree with these common sense laws.

However, opponents of these proposed laws are already calling the laws dangerous and the provincial government, hateful. Some of these groups are using tax money from the federal government to fund their campaign.

It is critical that Albertans let our government know that these laws must be passed. This is why Parents and Kids Together (PAKT) was formed. We’re a coalition of ordinary Alberta parents, kids and families who believe kids are best protected by their parents. In fact, we believe children have a fundamental right to be supported by their parents and so no one should keep secrets from them about their kids. In the rare case that a parent may not care for their child, laws are already in place to protect that child.

Unlike our opponents, we don’t get any public money. This is why we need your support. Your donation will fund a rally to encourage our provincial government to pass these laws. To organize this event, we need to mobilize Albertans to attend by printing postcards and placards, producing on-line content on our website and social media pages, flying in experts who were formerly transgender as well as medical experts who will speak about the importance of these laws. Albertans need to hear these stories this November.

Please help us organize this rally so that our elected officials know that the vast majority of Albertans support this legislation. Find out more about us and the event at parentsandkidstogether.ca



