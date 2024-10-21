Freeing Children in Pakistan through Education

Good day to you, we hope this message finds you well.

We are reaching out to you on behalf of Sr. Rita FMM (Franciscan Missionaries of Mary), Fr. Waqar, and The Gospel Ministry of Pakistan.

Sr. Rita is the principal of Covenant Girls High School in the city of Renala Khurd. Sr. Rita wants to help the families that don't have the resources for even their basic needs. If we are able to raise $3,600 for Sr. Rita, over 100 kids at Covenant Girls High School will not have to worry about basic needs while attending school.

Fr. Waqar is the director of St. Albert's School in the city of Gojra. The students at St. Albert's are students of brick kiln workers. The landlords trap brick kiln workers under impossibly large debts and forces them to make bricks all day for years to pay off their debt. Yet, the bookkeeping is not released, so they never know when their debts are paid off. Usually brick kiln workers remain enslaved generation to generation. Fr. Waqar wants to provide a path to freedom through his school for these kids. If we are able to raise $3,570, Fr. Waqar can provide the necessities for his 238 students to receive an education.

The Gospel Ministry of Pakistan works with the poorest of the poor. They do not have a school building, the kids in the villages sit on carpets. They minister to more than 400 children in small, impoverished villages. The kids did not even have clean drinking water, so we had to fundraise to get them water first. Now we would like to help provide them with an education. If we can raise $6,000 for these kids, we can get them the school supplies they need for an education in addition to shoes to help keep them in good health.

We want to purchase school bags, stationary, including paper, pens and pencils, water bottles, shoes, and food for the children of these villages who are most in need.

How your contribution will make a difference:

Just $10 will provide one child with a school bag, pencils, notebooks and a water bottle.

An additional $5 will provide shoes for one child.





Please prayerfully consider assisting these kids with your donation. Any amount would be greatly appreciated and a tremendous blessing to these children. Our goal may be lofty, but we want to help as many kids as possible through this fundraiser.

Thank you and may God bless you!