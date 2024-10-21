Freeing Children in Pakistan through Education

Goal:
USD $13,170
Raised:
USD $1,420
Campaign funds will be received by Trevor Rothaus
Good day to you, we hope this message finds you well.
We are reaching out to you on behalf of Sr. Rita FMM (Franciscan Missionaries of Mary), Fr. Waqar, and The Gospel Ministry of Pakistan.
Sr. Rita is the principal of Covenant Girls High School in the city of Renala Khurd. Sr. Rita wants to help the families that don't have the resources for even their basic needs. If we are able to raise $3,600 for Sr. Rita, over 100 kids at Covenant Girls High School will not have to worry about basic needs while attending school.
Fr. Waqar is the director of St. Albert's School in the city of Gojra. The students at St. Albert's are students of brick kiln workers. The landlords trap brick kiln workers under impossibly large debts and forces them to make bricks all day for years to pay off their debt. Yet, the bookkeeping is not released, so they never know when their debts are paid off. Usually brick kiln workers remain enslaved generation to generation. Fr. Waqar wants to provide a path to freedom through his school for these kids. If we are able to raise $3,570, Fr. Waqar can provide the necessities for his 238 students to receive an education.
The Gospel Ministry of Pakistan works with the poorest of the poor. They do not have a school building, the kids in the villages sit on carpets. They minister to more than 400 children in small, impoverished villages. The kids did not even have clean drinking water, so we had to fundraise to get them water first. Now we would like to help provide them with an education. If we can raise $6,000 for these kids, we can get them the school supplies they need for an education in addition to shoes to help keep them in good health.
We want to purchase school bags, stationary, including paper, pens and pencils, water bottles, shoes, and food for the children of these villages who are most in need.
How your contribution will make a difference:
Just $10 will provide one child with a school bag, pencils, notebooks and a water bottle.
An additional $5 will provide shoes for one child.
Please prayerfully consider assisting these kids with your donation. Any amount would be greatly appreciated and a tremendous blessing to these children. Our goal may be lofty, but we want to help as many kids as possible through this fundraiser.
Thank you and may God bless you!
Sending my love and prayers to you all! May God bless you and Our Lady keep you!
Praying for God to grace you with courage, peace and His steadfast love. We are all praying for you in LA, CA.
“So let us wage a global struggle against illiteracy, poverty, and terrorism, and let us pick up our books and pens. They are our most powerful weapons.” - Malala
We see you and love you!
“Behold, children are a gift of the Lord, the fruit of the womb is a reward.” Psalm 127:3
Praying for the accomplishment of the goal real soon…
Praying for these precious souls! God bless you all.
I am praying for these children 🙏
October 21st, 2024
A children's library! From donations through ministry to instruction. Father Waqar invests given money into brighter futures.
What can a book do? Teach. Knowledge is one key to freedom; charity, another. Both are at work for Christ with the faith of this priest.
"Hear, O children, a father’s instruction, be attentive, that you may gain understanding" (Proverbs 4:1 NAB). "The beginning of wisdom is: get wisdom; whatever else you get, get understanding" (Proverbs 4:7 NAB).
Please support these younglings through prayer or sharing gifts. May God write poor souls in the Book of Life!
October 20th, 2024
Listen Here - https://blubrry.com/theterryandjesseshow/136648866/25-sep-24-pakistani-priests-ministry-among-muslims/
This brave priest is on front lines for Christ in a land not so at peace with those who live the Word of God.
Cost, risk, and strife are there each day, yet which cross does not walk the hard road that leads to life?
Jesus blesses Father Waqar, under priestly mission, because of struggle through faithful works. Such as those said in the talk.
"As a result, those who suffer in accord with God’s will hand their souls over to a faithful creator as they do good" (1 Peter 4:19 NAB). "My God will fully supply whatever you need, in accord with his glorious riches in Christ Jesus" (Philippians 4:19 NAB).
Please pray for this priest, his help, and those he serves, like poor youths who need truth from school with food or care to live. Maybe consider donation also, mentioned in podcast. May divine provision grace every poverty!
October 3rd, 2024
I am happy to share an exciting update. Awais and Aneeta had a newborn baby girl on September 10! Her name is Amal, meaning hope. They have been busy with their baby, but will be getting school supplies for the school kids soon!
Thank you for your generous donations, help, and prayers with this fundraiser! Stay tuned for more updates very soon.
August 31st, 2024
Awais and his wife Aneeta, who run the Gospel Ministry of Pakistan, have been going around village to village, visiting the kids and teaching them about the Catholic faith as well as subjects like math, science, etc. Due to your generosity, they can continue their mission to provide an education for all kids without charge, giving these kids hope and a path to freedom.
August 27th, 2024
A mother of six came up to Fr. Waqar, asking if he could take in her children.
Their father had passed away. He had a heart condition and could not afford medical care. Instead, he was forced to continue working long hours, day after day, making bricks.
After he passed, the landlord forced the children to work in his place. The oldest child is 13. The mother brought her children to Fr. Waqar asking for his help. But he already cannot afford the food and medicine for all the kids who are already in his care.
I wish I could say this does not happen often. But every week, mothers and fathers bring their kids to Fr. Waqar from the brickyards, asking for his help.
This is news that needs to reach the ears of more people, so I reached out to the Terry and Jesse show to ask if they could have him as a guest. Praise be to God, they answered and responded yes! They will be hosting him tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug 28, at 11:15 (Mountain Time - Arizona)!
Please keep Fr. Waqar in your prayers. May many people respond to the cry of all those in need.
August 26th, 2024
Sister Rita has been the principal at Covenant Girls High School for the past year and a half. After she arrived, she went from village to village and asked the kids she saw why they weren't attending the school. They said they couldn't afford the fees. Sister Rita removed the fees from the school for these students. But, along with this decision came many hardships.
Other sisters could not understand how you can run a school without charging all the students fees. There were many people who did not supportive of this decision. But Sister Rita believes in the dignity of every person, every child, no matter where they come from or how much money they have. She believes in giving them hope for a better future.
Through your support, you are giving these kids an opportunity, you are giving them hope. You are providing a pathway out of poverty for them and their families.
August 23rd, 2024
We try to stay positive. But as I’m sure you know, it’s not a pretty world. Today, I wish to tell you about one of the students under the care of Father Waqar. His name is Suleman.
Suleman’s parents were stripped, beaten, and then burned alive in the brick kilns. The mother was pregnant. Three kids were left behind. At age 7, Suleman was the oldest.
Suleman and his siblings are now at St. Albert’s receiving an education for a better future.
I would like to share with you a poem he wrote for his mother. It was translated into English by Fr. Waqar.
O Mother, you are a great woman.
I cannot see you anymore, but I still feel you.
I cannot hear your voice, but you still direct me.
It is because you gave birth to me.
My heart is linked with your heart.
My soul is linked with your soul.
May this relationship of ours remain forever.
In order to help Suleman and children just like him, please share this fundraiser. Please ask your family and friends to donate. If they cannot donate, please ask them to write prayer notes. With your help, we can help so many kids get out of the harsh conditions they are currently under. Through education, you give them hope for a better future.
August 22nd, 2024
"I want to be a doctor"
"I want to become a driver"
These are a few words from the kids in Pakistan. The kids you are supporting have dreams. Through your support, they have hope to achieve them. Thanks to your generosity, many will receive needed supplies for school.
Through your help, they can work toward their dreams. You have made it possible for them. You have given them hope.
Here is a video of some of the kids that the Gospel Ministry of Pakistan has helped in the past: https://youtu.be/zBZh3CBglk4?si=eJ6IaWuhVPoDzCBH. One child says to you, "Thank you for the great love!"
There are so many more villages and so many kids that are under the loving care of the Gospel Ministry. Please continue to share this fundraiser so they can help more kids. They are so excited to help many more children achieve their dream!
August 20th, 2024
Thank you for your generous support on day one of this fundraiser for the kids in Pakistan!
Fr. Waqar said they pray for the generous donors at every Mass, which means you will be included in their prayers for many Masses to come!
Your generosity will go a long way in the lives of these kids! We thank you so much for being so quick to support this wonderful cause! Because of you, these kids will have an opportunity for a better future! Thank you. May the Lord bless you abundantly.
The picture here is some of the kids at Fr. Waqar's school, St. Albert's. Every kid here is so grateful for you.
Please continue to share this fundraiser so that we may help as many kids as we can.
In Christ,
Trevor
