Pakistan 2026

HERE WE GO AGAIN! 🇵🇰





Last May, I traveled to Pakistan and came face to face with realities I will never forget. I met families born into generational brick kiln slavery, children who had never known freedom, and people living without hope who have never heard the Gospel of Jesus.





During that trip, we were able to help buy families out of slavery, provide for immediate and future needs, and share the Gospel with people who had never truly heard it before. It was one of the most impactful experiences of my life and I thank everyone for the overwhelming support.





This year, I’ve been given the opportunity to return.





Over the coming weeks, I will be raising support for this trip. If you feel led to support financially or through prayer, I would be deeply grateful.





Thank you!