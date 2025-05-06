Help Support The Painter's

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

With heavy hearts, we share the devastating news that Greg Painter, a loving husband and devoted father, passed away unexpectedly and tragically on May 1st. His sudden loss has left his wife, Stacey Painter, and their two beautiful children heartbroken and facing an uncertain future.

Stacey is now navigating life as a single mother, grieving the loss of her best friend while trying to stay strong for her children. In the midst of this unimaginable pain, she is also left with the financial burden of funeral expenses, household bills, and the day-to-day costs of raising her family.

We are starting this to rally around Stacey and her kids in their time of need. Every donation—no matter how small—will help ease the financial pressure and allow her to focus on healing and caring for her family.

How your support will help:

Funeral and memorial expenses

Monthly bills and living costs

school expenses, and basic necessities

If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign. Your love, prayers, and support mean the world to this family as they begin the long road toward healing.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.