Pain After Motorcycle Accident

Aloha Everyone,

I am not sure God is working through my Fundraiser. But I do want to acknowledge Jesus and my dear Mother. Every time I would ride my motorcycle I would look into the sky and try to find a cloud to focus on and Thank Jesus for my ability to ride this beautiful machine in Florida under a sunny sky. I am so thankful. At the same time I would remember my dear mother who was first to buy me a motorcycle almost 40 years ago in the same state. God bless her, I thought I felt her presence when I got it.





I was hit by a car while riding my motorcycle. Not sure if details of the accident are important, but it is clearly the other driver's fault. My fundraiser is to pay for some repairs to the bike. My hip hurts and my nose bled a bit but I really don't want to go to the hospital, no insurance. I will see what happen but the hip pain is getting better. The bike is my only transportation, I use it to work. I do microsoldering repairs on things such as PS5 HDMI ports, phone charging ports and many others. Pick up and delivery in my area is a good selling point for my service. Without the motorcycle it will be difficult to work. At the moment the hip is enough to keep me off it. The bike has some major damage, including two lights, controls and brake pedal snapped. Not sure of the frame or front end yet. I am sure this will be expensive fix, not sure about the other party's insurance. Mine did not have collision on it, yes stupid. I am only asking for $500 because it is purposely not enough to fix everything, I need to earn though to fix it or get lucky with their insurance. Strangers on the internet have no obligation to offer help, ultimately I will have to resolve this problem. Prayers are appreciated more than cash. Mahalos for listening.





Small edit: Added a picture of the handle bar impact bruise on my chest. It swelled and was painful, but is getting better, using cold compress.



