Pads for her End period poverty

Periods shouldn’t mean missed school. But for thousands of girls, they do.





No pads. No dignity. No choice.





So they stay home. 4-5 days every month. They fall behind in class. Some never catch up. Some drop out completely.





I’ve met girls using old cloths, tissues, anything they can find. Not because they want to. Because they have no other option.





We can end this.

I’m raising funds to give 200 girls 6 months of sanitary pads + basic hygiene education.





This is bigger than pads. This is about keeping girls in class, protecting their confidence, and protecting their future.





Donate what you can. Share this with someone who cares.





Pads for her. Period poverty ends with us.