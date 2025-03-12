Supporting La Fraternidad De La Santisima Trinidad

I have created a fundraiser for my birthday (March 14th) to help out a small orphanage in Colombia. For those who don't know me, I moved to Sabaneta, Antioquia, in September. I have been visiting Colombia for many years and was first introduced to this orphanage through their empanada stand that is located near the main park in Sabaneta.

The main goal of this fundraiser is to raise enough money to purchase a new fryer for the empanada stand. The approximate cost is $500. Any additional funds collected will go to the orphanage to help with the kids' daily needs (food, clothes, shoes, etc).

The foundation's name is La Fraternidad De La Santisima Trinidad, and it was founded 30 years ago here in Sabaneta. There are four Sisters (Hermanas) who run the orphanage, and they have been selling empanadas to help fund the operation of the foundation for many years. Their current fryer is nearing its end of use and has needed multiple repairs over the past year. It's time to replace the fryer, and you can help with a donation today!