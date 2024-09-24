Support Our Mission Trip to Guatemala!

We are getting ready to go on our first mission trip to Antigua, Guatemala, with Central Christian Church during Spring Break 2025, and we’re both really looking forward to it. While we’re there, we’ll be engaging with the local community through service projects, evangelism, and helping with church services and VBS.

There’s even a chance we’ll get to install water filtration systems in some local homes, which will not only provide clean water but also serve as a powerful illustration of how surrendering to Jesus transforms our lives. No matter what we end up doing, the goal is to serve and love the people we meet and share the message of Christ with them.

To make this journey possible, we’re aiming to raise $3,750 total for the both of us combined. The initial $2,400 is needed by January 1st, 2025, to cover the flight arrangements and the remaining $1,350 by March 1st, 2025, to cover food, lodging, and miscellaneous expenses. If you can support us financially, we would be so grateful for that. More than anything, we ask for your prayers for our team and the communities we’ll serve.

Thanks for taking the time to read this, and for being such a big part of our lives. Your support and love means the world to us. We can’t wait to share all that God does through this trip!





With love and gratitude,

Chris and Reanna