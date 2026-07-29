Clean Water for Families in the Andes

"And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose." Romans 8:28,

A group of three, led by Reid Tillery*, went to the indigenous community of Lacalera near Cotacachi, Ecuador, in February of 2026 to teach the Kitchwa speaking people how to purify their water and give 400 Sawyer filters to them. 348 of the filers were stolen while we were driving (yes, while we were on the highway). Fortunately, we were unharmed. Fortunately, we had 65 filters to be use to teach the community leaders how to train their community in the use of the Sawyer water filters and observe two training sessions (Train-The-Trainer technique). Unfortunately, the majority of the community did not get water filters. An outpouring of compassion followed. Two other non-profit groups in the county donated filters for us. Additionally, 200 more more filters have been purchased and delivered to the community leaders.

This is an ongoing project. The goal is to keep this project going until everyone in Ecuador has access to clean water in their home. And, once this goal is achieved, we will further expand this mission.

Studies have shown that the indigenous people of Ecuador are likely to have a life expectancy 39 years lower than other populations due to waterborne diseases (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9811003/). The average household in this region is estimated at 4 people. Your donation will help 400 families live longer; which equates to 62,400 years gained in life expectancy. While there is no way to calculate how many infants and children will be spared an agonizing death due to waterborne illness, you can be assured that these kids will have the chance to live a full life.

-The cost of the bucket and Sawyer water filter system is approximately $50. The rewards are immeasurable.

As Uncle Reid likes to say,“You can’t do all the good in the world, but the world could use all the good you can give.”

*https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Wilds-Florida-Reid-Tillery/dp/0963429752