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OZON8

Goal€50,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byRobert Buser

Fundraiser funds will be received by Robert Buser

OZON8

OZON8 launch strategies...

Understanding the patterns of creating hype, educating, inspiring & convincing the viewers

- is a wild-west ride and unique sector on its own. An art on its self! Forever changing.

Streamlining all activities in a short amount of time, all building up to a specific moment of truth

- product and services launches and sales requires a very particular expertise.

With so many misunderstandings around online marketing, follow-up systems,

- the power of residual and passive income, content creation, artificial intelligence,

- cryptocurrency applications and the decentralization via blockchain smart-contracts,

- the everyday marketing playbook simply won’t suffice and is outdated.

Systems work - people fail...

We have seen, tested and evaluated this space now for many many years

- all in order to come with the ultimate blueprint strategies and overview of actions to take

- with proven success records while staying open-minded to always adopt, improve and move on.

These priceless years of experiences makes or breaks an international omnipresent product

-and/or service launch of any kind?

OZON8 is promoting new and/or existing products and services via our new launch platform

- requires a very unique technique which is totally different from all others.

In the Online marketing, video funnel software and general product launch space,

- there are two leading factors which will determine the outcome of our projects.

Number one, how “hyped” is our project?

- Let me explain...

Hype is the main decision maker for the average member, customer and/or investor.

First impressions, value and transparency...

Hype means there is more demand than supply, therefore the secondary market

- will have a high purchasing power and the customer, member and/or investor

- can make a profit by re-selling - therefore improving lifestyle...

The second indicator is the actual overall quality of our OZON8 projects, products and services.

We always go out of our way to make sure we over-deliver and undersell...

- time and time again.

OZON8 uses utilities, storylines, testimonials, tools, credibility and much more...

- as those will eventually translate hype into retention, a solid happy community

- and staggering sales.

OZON8's founder has run thousands of different test runs since the Online marketing market toke over

- started some 20+ years ago.

Launching projects during the golden era in the late 90s and at the beginning of this century

- building momentum time and time again - co-creating huge communities, followers, teams,

- and many paying members during the bear markets when general market volumes decreased

- by many percentages - riding the storms of political unrest, economic depressions, recessions,

- the decline of regular currencies, wars, pandemics, crisis and panic waves on Wall Street

Always improving, transforming failure into new possibilities - following intuitive flows

- always considering gratitude and an open-mind to evolve as our blueprint today and years to come.

It is safe to say that 99% of active market share participants, work-from home people and investors

- in modern days are scrolling on Google, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook etc. on a daily basis.

In order to create hype, you need to play the Social Media algorithms

- and apply various proven growth hack techniques in combination with contests, education

- and influencer giveaways, just to name a few.

This applied properly in combination with our proprietary growth hack techniques

+ our many and massive amounts of content posts will start trending

- and so make our click-through content organically go to the top of the search engines

- to get pushed into proper video information funnels to the right audiences world-wide.

It is vital that this activity is followed up with a constant train of good news and new activities.

OpenAI connected auto-responders and compelling proper video follow-up content is 100% key today!

OZON8 is unique in behind the scene and custom-made OpenAI technologies

- so making a huge difference and staying mile a-head of anything out there.

Promoting an upcoming trend, product or service launch is basically a period of nonstop sprints.

Every time we come up with a new function / subscription / utility and apply our growth hack methods

- in-house build interface software - following it up with credibility and social proof

- our joint venture members and associates enjoy the benefits.

OZON8 created an elaborate step by step out-flow and follow-up blueprint from start to finish

- based on the exact flow and based on the learnings of many many online marketing campaigns prior.

For a full in depth approach, feel free to reach out to me and/or the person that send you here

- for a free consultation session - a free webinar, seminar and/or zoom call...one-on-one and/or with many.

Do click links below in the description or some-where on this page, contact us,

- hit the thums-up and bell icon buttons and share this video...sharing is caring!

Become a member of this channel - it will be our honor and pleasure to help you...

- and leave your best e-mail address and mobile number, so we can video follow up.

Be grateful now for that you wish for! - You will become what you are...

See you and yours in the most luxurious resorts and top-hotels

- and on the most beautiful beaches of the world.

That lifestyle s there for you too and you are more than worth it!

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