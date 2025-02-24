BBC Missions Trip to Honduras

Help Send Owen to Honduras on His First Mission Trip!

I just made the exciting decision to join my family on a mission trip to Honduras! This will be my first time serving on an international mission, and I’m looking forward to seeing how God will use this experience to grow my faith and allow me to help others.





Why This Trip Matters

In Honduras, many communities struggle with poverty, lack of resources, and spiritual needs. Our team will be working alongside local ministries to:

🙏 Share the love of Christ and bring hope to those in need.

🤝 Serve the community through outreach and hands-on work.

❤️ Help meet physical needs while pointing people to Jesus.





How You Can Help

Since I made the decision to go later, I have a shorter time to raise funds to cover my trip expenses. Every donation—big or small—helps make this possible!





More than anything, I would love your prayers—for our team, for safe travels, and for the people we’ll serve in Honduras. Thank you for supporting me in this journey!





"Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, 'Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?' And I said, 'Here am I. Send me!'" – Isaiah 6:8





I truly appreciate your generosity and encouragement!