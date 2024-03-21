Owen Shroyer Legal Defense Fund

Owen Shroyer's January 6th case has become one of International interest because of it's important relevance to the 1st Amendment and Freedom Of Speech in the United States. It also became a precedent setting case for charging, sentencing and incarcerating journalists for legal and lawful activity on January 6th, 2021. Since the Department of Justice was able to charge and incarcerate Owen successfully, multiple other journalists have now faced the same fate. US Attorney's and a judge decided that Owen's speech, most of which had nothing to do with January 6th and came from before and after that day, was worthy of enhanced sentencing and incarceration. This is yet another dangerous precedent that we believe cannot stand. We are taking Owen's case to the Supreme Court to defend Free Speech with the hope future Americans will not face the same fate as Owen, being imprisoned for their perfectly legal, lawful, Free Speech and 1st Amendment activity.

The legal warfare and persecution against Owen continues as well. Your donation here will ensure he is always properly represnted with good counsel to battle current and future litigation.