Help Owen Fight a Life-Threatening Brain Condition

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind-Hearted Supporters,

We are reaching out to you with heavy hearts and a desperate plea for help. Our beloved Owen, a bright and courageous 6-year-old, has been facing an unimaginable health journey over the past few months.

Three months ago, Owen underwent surgery to have a brain shunt placed to address a critical condition. While we hoped this would be the beginning of his recovery, his journey has taken a heartbreaking turn. Since the procedure, he has faced numerous medical complications that have disrupted his childhood and brought immense emotional and financial strain to the Sanchez family.

Most devastatingly, doctors have recently discovered several growing masses at the base of Owen’s brain, dangerously close to his spine. This new development has brought with it more hospital stays, extensive testing, and the looming need for complex treatments and surgeries to give him the best chance of recovery.

The mounting medical bills, travel expenses to specialists, and time away from work have placed an overwhelming burden on his family. They are doing everything in our power to ensure Owen gets the care he needs, but they cannot do it alone.

Your support, no matter how big or small, will help:

Cover the costs of ongoing medical treatments, including surgeries, therapies, and medications.

Support our family during this challenging time so Alexa and Alejandro can be by Owen’s side every step of the way.

Owen is a fighter with a bright smile that lights up the room, even in the face of hardship. He loves dinosaurs, monster trucks, and his sisters, and dreams of becoming an astronaut some day. We believe in his strength and resilience, but we also know that we need a community of support to help him overcome these challenges.

Please consider donating to help Owen on his journey to healing. If you’re unable to give financially, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Owen in your prayers would mean the world to us.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and support. Together, we can help Owen fight this battle and look forward to brighter days ahead.

With gratitude and hope,

The Sanchez Family



