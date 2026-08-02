Owen's Open Heart Surgery

Meet Owen!

Owen is five years old and is up against his next big battle- his 4th open heart surgery.





Owen was born with having half a working heart called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. He was also born with Heterotaxy Syndrome where his stomach organ is on the opposite side of normal, he was born with multiple spleens that do not function, malrotated intestines, and a few organs slightly out of place versus "normal". He has also had three abdominal surgeries for his Heterotaxy.





He also has Chronic Lung Disease, low muscle tone, a feeding tube in his belly (gtube), a pacemaker, and takes 13 doses of medication each day to keep him thriving!





Owen's pre-op appointments will be on August 17th and surgery August 18th. We will be 2.5 hours away from home at John Hopkins Hospital. We will stay by Owen's side throughout the hospital stay, unsure of how long that will be.





This fundraiser is to help alleviate expenses for Owen's pre-op co-pays and what insurance will not cover, along with surgery and our hospital stay. It will also help alleviate parking garage fees and keeping up with daily expenses while in the hospital.





Our family is DEEPLY thankful for all the support through this!!!





OWEN STRONG!!