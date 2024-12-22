Honoring Carol Owens

On the afternoon of Friday, December 20th, 2024, our beloved Carol Lynn was rushed to the hospital due to complications from her ongoing battle with cancer. This was her third emergency hospitalization in the last three months. Despite her incredible strength and will to live, Carol’s body was unable to overcome this final setback, and she passed away peacefully with her husband, Dave, and her children by her side.

Carol fought tirelessly against this disease, enduring unimaginable pain with unwavering faith. Together with her family and countless friends, she longed for healing and restoration, always trusting in the Glory of God. Though we are heartbroken and never prepared to say “goodbye for now,” we find comfort in the knowledge that she is no longer suffering and is resting in the arms of her Creator, whom she loved most deeply.

Carol was a woman of profound and unshakeable faith. She called on God until her final moments, surrendering her life to His will. As the matriarch of our family, she was the center of our world, and her absence leaves us feeling lost. We miss her more than words can express.

We are deeply grateful for the love and support so many have shown Carol throughout her battle. She cherished each person who cared for her and longed to be with you when she was able. Now, in our sorrow, we know we are not alone, as we all grieve together.

Over the past year, Dave, Carol, and their family dedicated their resources and energy to Carol’s healing journey, which left little room to prepare for her passing. Many have asked how they can continue to support, and we have set up this GiveSendGo campaign to help with final expenses. Any contributions will go toward funeral costs and other necessary arrangements. If you are unable to contribute financially, we ask that you continue to lift Carol’s family up in prayer as they navigate this difficult time without her.

Memorial Service Details





Location: Embassy Church

3855 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington D.C. 20016

Date and Time: December 29th, 2024 (Carol and Dave’s 40th wedding anniversary)

Memorial Lunch: 1 pm / Memorial Service: 2 pm





Thank you for your love, prayers, and support during this time. We are so grateful for each of you.

With love,

Melissa (Carol’s Daughter) and the entire Owens Family