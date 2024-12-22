Honoring Carol Owens

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $19,610
Campaign funds will be received by Melissa Moreland
On the afternoon of Friday, December 20th, 2024, our beloved Carol Lynn was rushed to the hospital due to complications from her ongoing battle with cancer. This was her third emergency hospitalization in the last three months. Despite her incredible strength and will to live, Carol’s body was unable to overcome this final setback, and she passed away peacefully with her husband, Dave, and her children by her side.
Carol fought tirelessly against this disease, enduring unimaginable pain with unwavering faith. Together with her family and countless friends, she longed for healing and restoration, always trusting in the Glory of God. Though we are heartbroken and never prepared to say “goodbye for now,” we find comfort in the knowledge that she is no longer suffering and is resting in the arms of her Creator, whom she loved most deeply.
Carol was a woman of profound and unshakeable faith. She called on God until her final moments, surrendering her life to His will. As the matriarch of our family, she was the center of our world, and her absence leaves us feeling lost. We miss her more than words can express.
We are deeply grateful for the love and support so many have shown Carol throughout her battle. She cherished each person who cared for her and longed to be with you when she was able. Now, in our sorrow, we know we are not alone, as we all grieve together.
Over the past year, Dave, Carol, and their family dedicated their resources and energy to Carol’s healing journey, which left little room to prepare for her passing. Many have asked how they can continue to support, and we have set up this GiveSendGo campaign to help with final expenses. Any contributions will go toward funeral costs and other necessary arrangements. If you are unable to contribute financially, we ask that you continue to lift Carol’s family up in prayer as they navigate this difficult time without her.
Location: Embassy Church
3855 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington D.C. 20016
Date and Time: December 29th, 2024 (Carol and Dave’s 40th wedding anniversary)
Memorial Lunch: 1 pm / Memorial Service: 2 pm
Thank you for your love, prayers, and support during this time. We are so grateful for each of you.
With love,
Melissa (Carol’s Daughter) and the entire Owens Family
Dear Pastor Dave & Family, I’m so sorry for your loss. Praying for God to comfort & strengthen you. May you find strength in the sweet memories of Carol.
Pastor Dave and family, We are so sorry to hear about Carol’s passing. Wishing you all comfort in this very sad and difficult time. Sending our deepest condolences and sympathy. Mihaja and Race Dulin
To Carol's dear family ~ May her legacy live and continue to bring Life to all those she served, cared for, and shared with. I will be sending a letter separately of how she touched my life at Tavicare.
Noelle and family, you are all in our thoughts and prayers. Although I had not had the opportunity to meet Carol, know Noelle has had a profound affect on my life. She is a beautiful soul and a true testament to who Carol was and how she raised such a wonderful person
And Jesus said, “Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted.” He is faithful. You are loved through our prayers.
Joseph and I are so grateful for the way Carol and the entire Owens family welcomed us to DC, to Embassy Church, to your home. We treasure our memories of Carol as a vibrant, steady flame of Jesus' love. She remained gracious and poised in every situation because of her faith and trust in her savior. I am so sad to know that she is no longer on the earth. My heart is with all of you.
I always heard the cliche "church family" & thought it was just a nicety that Christians would say about their home church. Dave and Carol really became a real church family for us. Although we only went to embassy for a few years we will always remember the genuine love we felt. We will pray in the months ahead for more "God moments" to get you through such an unexpected loss. The Chakkalakals
Blessings of peace and comfort to the family as they move on
Our condolences to the Owens family. Praying for peace and comfort for you all. Carol will be missed!
Heartfelt condolences to you, Dave and family. Carol was the best and will be missed.
Sending much love and prayers to Pastor Dave and family during this time. I am so grateful for Pastor Carol’s prayers, encouragement, and care in my life. She set a wonderful example as a person who walked with God, and I will deeply miss her.
I didn't know Carol, but knew Jesse and Kay Owens her in-laws. From the touching sentiments, I know how much this precious woman of God will be missed. May the Lord grant comfort, grace, peace and strength in the days ahead.
Dave and family, I was so tremendously saddened by this news of our sweet and irreplaceable Carol and have been praying for you and your family.
Thinking of Carol as a loving mother and friend of our family. We remember her for her graciousness and hospitality as well as her care for our daughter, Jess.
May the Lord Jesus comfort you as you grieve.
We are sorry for your loss.
