Overwhelming Medical Bills









I need help with medical bills that are stacking up. At 63, I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and coronary artery disease. I was working with neuropathy and dealing with that pain and lack of feeling in both my feet. Although I have pretty good insurance, I still have out-of-pocket expenses. I just want to get caught up and ahead of these mounting bills.





Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,





I am reaching out during a challenging time in my life. Due to health issues, I have been medically retired, creating significant financial strain while I continue to manage ongoing medical care.





Recently, I underwent a heart catheterization procedure that resulted in an out-of-pocket expense of $14,000. In addition, I am facing an upcoming eye surgery with an estimated cost of $8,000. Together, these necessary medical treatments represent approximately $22,000 in medical expenses.





These procedures are essential to maintaining my health and quality of life, but the costs have become overwhelming on a fixed income after medical retirement. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help cover medical bills, surgical expenses, follow-up care, medications, and related healthcare costs.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult period. Your generosity will make a meaningful difference as I focus on my recovery and ongoing health needs.





With gratitude,





William Slaymaker



