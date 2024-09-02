Goal:
USD $2,100
Raised:
USD $240
Hi all, I am creating this campaign to help cover expenses for Georgia's mission trips. In 2024 she had went to the Dominican Republic where she was able to minister in the love of Christ and serve hundreds of people. Georgia now has several short term opportunities that have opened up to go serve overseas in 2025 (including a return to the Dominican to continue the work) and could use your help to make this happen. Please consider donating to support her. Thank you for your consideration and prayers to help accomplish this exciting and important mission.
Alan
Praying for you always.
October 6th, 2024
Hello, friends!
My name is Georgia, and you matter to Jesus!
Can you imagine not being able to understand those beautiful words, and the difference that it makes in being able to understand them- all due to a language barrier?
Every tribe, every nation, every tongue-I believe that everyone needs to know that they matter to God, that He loves them, that Jesus died to save them....... But how will they hear the good news if someone doesn't tell them, and how will they understand me if they do not speak the same language I do? This is one reason why I decided to learn my most recent language, Haitian Creole. It is also why I purposely continue to study and better the Spanish, French and ASL I already know, so that I may be of better help to those around me (both stateside and not). By the way, the title simply says in Haitian Creole, "Hello! My name is Georgia".;).
I am happy to report back to you that the language learning is going well. I am very excited to put all of this preparation to good use back in the DR this spring and to be better able to serve. In the waiting, I will continue to prepare for ministry in every way I can, but I still need some financial help to get there. Would you please consider helping to send me?
Thank you to those who have already helped!
And to all who will in the future,
Thank you in advance, and may God bless you!
Georgia
Romans 10:13
