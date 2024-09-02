Hi all, I am creating this campaign to help cover expenses for Georgia's mission trips. In 2024 she had went to the Dominican Republic where she was able to minister in the love of Christ and serve hundreds of people. Georgia now has several short term opportunities that have opened up to go serve overseas in 2025 (including a return to the Dominican to continue the work) and could use your help to make this happen. Please consider donating to support her. Thank you for your consideration and prayers to help accomplish this exciting and important mission.

Alan

