Overcoming Injustice, Advancing Career: My Journey to Complete My Education

I'm reaching out today not just for financial support, but for help continuing my education after facing significant institutional injustice.

Despite being academically successful at Saskatchewan Polytechnic, I was forced to withdraw when the institution failed to follow their own procedures and violated basic standards of fairness. They accepted evidence obtained through unauthorized surveillance and ignored documented procedural violations—creating a hostile learning environment that made continuing impossible.

I'm pursuing legal action to hold them accountable, but I can't let these setbacks derail my future. I've been accepted to Athabasca University's Certificate Program, which offers a path forward in my career. The program costs $10,600 in tuition, plus $1,440 for Google Career Certificates that will enhance my professional qualifications.

I'm working part-time to cover living expenses, but I need help with these educational costs to move forward with my life and career. Your support will help me overcome these institutional barriers and complete the education I deserve.

This isn't just about tuition—it's about justice, accountability, and ensuring that institutional failures don't permanently derail someone's future.

Every contribution helps me turn these setbacks into stepping stones toward a better future. Thank you for supporting my journey to overcome injustice and advance my career through education.