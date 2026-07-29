Overcoming debt in hard times

Back in September of 2025, I was in an accident that landed me in the emergency room. I had been knocked unconscious while riding a lime scooter, and had several cuts and a concussion that needed medical attention. After the visit, my insurance was unable to cover the bill, and I was left to pay it off on my own. Later on in November, I lost my job and was forced to use a credit card to pay for bills and expenses. I was also denied for financial aid to help with my medical bills. I was out of work from November to April of this year, and am still trying to get free of these numerous debts incurred while unemployed. This fundraiser could be truly life changing for me, and any contributions would be nothing short of an amazing blessing for me and my family. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you in advance for your support.