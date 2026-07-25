Overcoming Breast Cancer

My name is Kimberly. I am a woman of faith and I am pressing through my current circumstances with determination and God's grace. I am creating this fundraiser to raise support in light of a current health challenge, stage 4 breast cancer. And the financial hardship that I am experiencing.





Since March of this year I have been on a journey of healing to overcome breast cancer. I had surgery to remove the lump. In a short time, I was told the cancer had become stage 4. I believe healing will occur and is possible. I created this fundraiser in light of supporting healing and my practical needs.





I am on a fixed income. I had to stop my part time job several months ago for health (and other) reasons. This has impacted my finances and I am reaching out for support to help offset the expenses that have been incurred, as well as to access healing resources





I am taking medication prescribed by the oncologist. It is prescribed to treat but not cure. However, there are other avenues that do offer recovery from stage 4 cancer. And things which compliment the medical care. One of those things is naturopathic medicine. I have found a naturopath I would like to work with who is very good fit. She is knowledgeable about cancer treatment.





One key goal is to address the many sensitivities and allergies I have been dealing with for years. The naturopath believes this is due to mold exposure. This challenge has made it difficult as I have not been able to take certain supplements and medications that would have be highly supportive in this journey. Healing the sensitives would open up more options to me in addressing my health, and feeling better!





There are 3 top areas she recommended having testing for. As many who know me are aware I have lived in several rentals that had mold issues. I have tried to address it on my own for years. The ND could order a test to determine what specific molds I am dealing with and what binders and products would be effective in eradicating the molds. The test for this is $499. The other tests she recommends to begin with are $559 and $369. Supplements and appointments are extra.





The ND also recommended an area purifier as I currently live in a basement that by nature is prone to mold spores and very dusty.





Before moving to this current suite, I was living in a rental that was largely unfurnished after having my belongings all damaged in a previous rental (ongoing mold and falling stucco dust) which tenant insurance would not cover to replace. I spent a couple months purchasing things I had been going without in order to create a healing environment. I upgraded from an air mattress to a bed, and bought some kitchen supplies, clothing and other basic necessities. I also researched supplements which I added in. On top of that I had around $800 in veterinarian bills that were necessary.





My living situation has thankfully improved. However, my credit card is now close to $3000, and has been increasing monthly. It has been my only recourse to purchase the things I've needed. My rent is very high, and the rental market is tough.





There are other possibilities as well, and I won't list them all. But I will say, they require finances, and that's where you can help. For example, a red light sauna once a week, as the naturopath also prescribed, which would be $80 a month. there are many testimonies as to how effective this is in addressing all stages of cancer. To do the minimum prescribed would cost about $400 a month.





As my expenses are both current and ongoing, I have set this fundraiser with a goal of $10,000.





I would also welcome the help of anyone who would like to be a monthly sponsor, specifically to help with the basic costs of living and potentially accessing some of these resources. Being on a fixed income, my basic needs are generally exceeding my monthly revenue.





It is a time of feeling hard pressed, but also hopeful. I have made many lifestyle changes and experience God's faithfulness every day, often in wonderful ways!





Your donations and prayers would make all the difference. And would be appreciated more than I can say. If you would pray and feel inclined to share this fundraiser with friends or someone you know is in a position to consider helping, that would also be greatly appreciated! Thank you for your support! God bless you!



