Overcome Modern Day Persecution

We are living in an hour where the very institutions sworn to protect our freedoms have become the instruments of our intimidation. What we are witnessing is not the work of justice, but the calculated use of fear. They come in the dark of night, not because they have the truth, but because they hope their display of force will silence the voices of those who refuse to bow. This is our victory story, because we will overcome!





They label the innocent as targets and use the weight of the federal government to crush the spirit of the people. But they have forgotten one fundamental truth: you cannot kill a movement fueled by faith... by Jesus. When they bring their tactics of terror, when they try to cast shadows of doubt and corruption over those standing for the truth, they aren't just attacking individuals—they are attacking the very soul of our liberty.





The 'victory' isn't just surviving their tactics; the victory is in the exposure. The light is shining on the hidden agendas and the weaponization of power. We are at a crossroads where silence is no longer an option. To stand for justice is to refuse to be afraid. To stand for justice is to declare that no agency, no matter how powerful, is above the law of the Almighty or the rights of the people.





It is time to wake up. It is time to see the tactics for what they are: a desperate attempt to maintain control. We will not be moved. We will not be intimidated. We stand for the innocent, we stand for the truth, and we stand for a justice that cannot be bought, sold, or bullied. Stop the persecution of Christian Pastors in America!





**Disclosure:

I, Kearisten Jones will serve as beneficiary for this fundraiser as KOGGC’s Vice President. I am organizing this fundraiser on behalf of my church. The funds will be used to support our ministry training program and school, staff and missionaries, and any/all Board approved transactions. We are raising support towards operating costs, paying off our buildings, and our missionaries’ essential needs during this time, such as food, housing, clothing, medical needs, personal needs and extra-curricular activities along with any and all Board Approved transactions. As the organizer of this fundraiser, I will facilitate and oversee the deposit of funds into the church’s official bank account. From there, the funds will be distributed to the church board directly and overseen by our financial committee to ensure full accountability and integrity.



