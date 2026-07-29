“Save Bangladesh’s Children”

I never imagined I would have to write something like this.





I now live in the United States, but my heart has never left my homeland—Bangladesh. Today, that homeland is facing a devastating crisis. A deadly measles outbreak is spreading rapidly, and the most vulnerable are suffering the most—innocent children.





The most heartbreaking reality is this: over 300 children have already lost their lives, and the number continues to rise every single day.





More and more families are watching their children fall sick. Some recover, but many are not as fortunate. Behind every number is a child with dreams, a mother in tears, and a family losing hope.





What hurts the most is that this disease is preventable.





Yet due to lack of access, limited healthcare resources, and gaps in vaccination, thousands of children remain at risk. Many families cannot afford proper treatment, nutrition, or even basic medical care.





As someone born in this country, I cannot stay silent.





This fundraiser is my humble effort to stand beside my people during this crisis. With your support, we can provide:





- Essential medical care for affected children

- Access to life-saving vaccines

- Emergency support for struggling families

- Awareness to help prevent further spread





Even a small contribution can make a big difference.





$5 can help protect a child

$20 can support urgent medical care

$50 can help save a life





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign. Your voice matters.





Let us come together—beyond borders and differences—to protect innocent lives.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for standing with Bangladesh.