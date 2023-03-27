Outreach Papua New Guinea

Hi! My name is Agustina and I'm from Chile. One month ago I started my DTS, (Diciplenship and Training School) in YWAM Ships Kona. What we do during DTS is to get trained for 3 months to go and serve the nations, preaching the gospel and doing community service for 2 months.

My team is going to Papua New Guinea, a third world country with over 800 languages.

The total amount that I had to pay to be here and go in outreach was of $10.000 USD, which, thanks a to lot of donations has gone down to $4.000 USD.

If you feel led to contribute, every amount of money is appreciated :)