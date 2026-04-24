OUTREACH FUND

SIMPLY SEEKING GOD FEARING INDIVIDUALS WHO ARE WILLING TO HELP SOMONE IN NEED. Any kind of donation helps and is very much appreciated. It’s been a long 24 years - this is the first time I’m extending an arm out. I do not expect anything, but if this message has somehow touched your heart, I’m encouraging you to listen. God bless you all & Much Love 💛❤️‍🔥🤍.





-Thank you.



