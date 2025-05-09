Former Psychic's Powerful Journey to Jesus

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $3,232
Mission: To awaken the lost and set captives free
“I thought I had a gift… but what I really had was bondage. Only Jesus could break the chains.” – Jenn Nizza
From the outside, Jenn Nizza’s life looked spiritual, even empowering. She was a respected psychic medium, offering "hope" and "healing" to clients across the country. But behind the scenes was a torment few could understand — a childhood marked by demonic oppression and a life swallowed up by deception.
Out of the Shadows is a true story—a powerful journey from innocence to demonic affliction… from the grip of spiritual darkness to the freedom only Christ can offer.
We are launching this campaign to raise $10,000 to begin production on a high-quality short film and teaser trailer—the foundation for a future feature-length film that will expose the lies of the New Age and shine the light of truth for those trapped in the occult.
We live in a culture where tarot cards, crystals, spirit guides, and astrology are glamorized—but what’s behind the curtain is spiritual warfare. Jenn’s story is more than compelling—it’s urgent. Millions are being deceived by what looks like light but is actually darkness.
This film will:
Your support will directly fund:
Please consider partnering in the following ways:
“Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.” – Ephesians 5:11
Let’s bring Out of the Shadows to life—and bring others out of the shadows while we’re at it.
Give now. Be part of the mission. Set the captives free.
Cal Heal donation
Thank you Dorothy for posting about this movie on your IG. Good luck on this important movie.
God’s will
Can’t wait to see it!
May God bless you continually! Praying for you!
God bless you Jenn!!!
Hi Jen, I just want to say how excited I am for you as you embark on this new journey! I’m praying that God will guide every step you take and bring your vision to life in the most beautiful way. Remember, Jesus’ love is with you always, empowering you and giving you strength. Romans 8:38-39. God bless you Mandy.
God bless this movie in Jesus’s name amen!
Prayers and I love you! Shake the gates of hell in Jesus’ name!
May God bless this movie and all that are working in it and all that will see it! All glory to God!
Excited for how God will use this work to open eyes and reveal truth. Praying for all to come together according to His perfect plan! Also celebrating the miracle that Jenn has experienced. Thank you Jesus!
I'm so exicted for your mission! God bless you!
