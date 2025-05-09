Former Psychic's Powerful Journey to Jesus

Campaign Image

Out of the Shadows – A True Story of Redemption From the Occult


Mission: To awaken the lost and set captives free

“I thought I had a gift… but what I really had was bondage. Only Jesus could break the chains.” – Jenn Nizza

From the outside, Jenn Nizza’s life looked spiritual, even empowering. She was a respected psychic medium, offering "hope" and "healing" to clients across the country. But behind the scenes was a torment few could understand — a childhood marked by demonic oppression and a life swallowed up by deception.

Out of the Shadows is a true story—a powerful journey from innocence to demonic affliction… from the grip of spiritual darkness to the freedom only Christ can offer.

We are launching this campaign to raise $10,000 to begin production on a high-quality short film and teaser trailer—the foundation for a future feature-length film that will expose the lies of the New Age and shine the light of truth for those trapped in the occult.

Why This Film Matters

We live in a culture where tarot cards, crystals, spirit guides, and astrology are glamorized—but what’s behind the curtain is spiritual warfare. Jenn’s story is more than compelling—it’s urgent. Millions are being deceived by what looks like light but is actually darkness.

This film will:

  • Expose the reality of New Age practices and the demonic realm
  • Offer hope to those entangled in spiritual deception
  • Point boldly to Jesus as the only way, truth, and life
  • Empower believers to recognize and fight spiritual warfare

Where Your Money Goes

Your support will directly fund:

  • Casting and script development
  • Filming of a cinematic short film and teaser trailer
  • Marketing and promotion to build momentum for the full feature
  • Storyboarding, location scouting, and post-production planning
  • Every dollar is a step toward rescuing souls from darkness and showing them the light of Christ.

How You Can Help

Please consider partnering in the following ways:

  • GIVE whatever amount God puts on your heart—every dollar makes a difference.
  • SHARE this campaign with your friends, church, and social media followers.
  • PRAY that God will use Out of the Shadows to pierce hearts and bring revival.

“Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.” – Ephesians 5:11

Let’s bring Out of the Shadows to life—and bring others out of the shadows while we’re at it.

Give now. Be part of the mission. Set the captives free.

Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 USD
10 days ago

Cal Heal donation

Jody L Collins
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
16 days ago

Grandma V
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Patty
$ 150.00 USD
16 days ago

Len
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Thank you Dorothy for posting about this movie on your IG. Good luck on this important movie.

Jayme
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God’s will

Shelia Copenhaver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Can’t wait to see it!

GrandmaV
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Lynette
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless you continually! Praying for you!

Cal Heal Gal
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you Jenn!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hi Jen, I just want to say how excited I am for you as you embark on this new journey! I’m praying that God will guide every step you take and bring your vision to life in the most beautiful way. Remember, Jesus’ love is with you always, empowering you and giving you strength. Romans 8:38-39. God bless you Mandy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless this movie in Jesus’s name amen!

Amber Evett
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers and I love you! Shake the gates of hell in Jesus’ name!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless this movie and all that are working in it and all that will see it! All glory to God!

Grandma V
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Julie Hedenborg
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Excited for how God will use this work to open eyes and reveal truth. Praying for all to come together according to His perfect plan! Also celebrating the miracle that Jenn has experienced. Thank you Jesus!

Melissa Schreibfeder
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

I'm so exicted for your mission! God bless you!

