Former Psychic's Powerful Journey to Jesus

Out of the Shadows – A True Story of Redemption From the Occult



Mission : To awaken the lost and set captives free

“I thought I had a gift… but what I really had was bondage. Only Jesus could break the chains.” – Jenn Nizza

From the outside, Jenn Nizza’s life looked spiritual, even empowering. She was a respected psychic medium, offering "hope" and "healing" to clients across the country. But behind the scenes was a torment few could understand — a childhood marked by demonic oppression and a life swallowed up by deception.

Out of the Shadows is a true story—a powerful journey from innocence to demonic affliction… from the grip of spiritual darkness to the freedom only Christ can offer.

We are launching this campaign to raise $10,000 to begin production on a high-quality short film and teaser trailer—the foundation for a future feature-length film that will expose the lies of the New Age and shine the light of truth for those trapped in the occult.

Why This Film Matters

We live in a culture where tarot cards, crystals, spirit guides, and astrology are glamorized—but what’s behind the curtain is spiritual warfare. Jenn’s story is more than compelling—it’s urgent. Millions are being deceived by what looks like light but is actually darkness.

This film will:

Expose the reality of New Age practices and the demonic realm

Offer hope to those entangled in spiritual deception

Point boldly to Jesus as the only way, truth, and life

Empower believers to recognize and fight spiritual warfare





Where Your Money Goes

Your support will directly fund:

Casting and script development

Filming of a cinematic short film and teaser trailer

Marketing and promotion to build momentum for the full feature

Storyboarding, location scouting, and post-production planning

Every dollar is a step toward rescuing souls from darkness and showing them the light of Christ.





How You Can Help

Please consider partnering in the following ways:

GIVE whatever amount God puts on your heart—every dollar makes a difference.

SHARE this campaign with your friends, church, and social media followers.

PRAY that God will use Out of the Shadows to pierce hearts and bring revival.

“Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.” – Ephesians 5:11

Let’s bring Out of the Shadows to life—and bring others out of the shadows while we’re at it.

Give now. Be part of the mission. Set the captives free.