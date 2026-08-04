❤️/Out Of10

This fundraiser is for Liam. His love is a light that desperately deserves to be shone in this world. This money will give him the ability to do what is so heavy on his heart to do. If you know Liam, you know why this is here.





Thanks for being part of the #OutOf10 family ❤️ This is a monthly goal, even if you can only afford 4 bucks a month, our family is huge, and we CAN make a difference.