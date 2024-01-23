Be part of our team

English:



Our vision as missionaries sees a strong connection between Fonte di Vita, our local church, and the YWAM campus expanding the existing social projects and integrating new ones.



We are Paolo and Nina, and we have been married for 14 years. We live in Rosignano Solvay, in Tuscany. For us, the local church is our family, and for 4 years now, we are serving as elders in the church's pastoral Team.



In the last year, we have worked closely with Christopher and Christina Tempero as they pioneer YWAM Tuscany. During this time God gave us a new sense of direction and purpose; to close our business and join YWAM! Italy needs missionaries! Infact only 3% of the population is saved today. More so, to make ourselves available to the Lord and participate full-time in this beautiful project in Tuscany.



From the very beginning the YWAM Tuscany campus has been praying fervently for the arrival of Italian staff members who could hug the vision and be part of it. And here we are!



Italiano:



Siamo Paolo e Nina, e siamo sposati da 14 anni. Viviamo a Rosignano Solvay, in Toscana. Per noi, la chiesa locale è come una famiglia, e da 4 anni facciamo parte del team pastorale come anziani.



Nell'ultimo anno, abbiamo lavorato a stretto contatto con Christopher e Christina Tempero mentre costruivano la baei di YWAM Tuscany. Durante questo periodo, Dio ci ha dato una percezione completamente diversa del concetto di missione fino al punto di scegliere chiudere la nostra attività commerciale e unirci a YWAM! L'Italia ha bisogno di missionari! Attualmente, solo il 3% della popolazione conosce Dio personalmente. Per questo vogliamo metterci a disposizione del Signore e partecipare a tempo pieno a questo bellissimo progetto in Toscana.



La nostra visione come missionari ha una forte connessione tra Fonte di Vita, la nostra chiesa locale, e il campus YWAM, ampliando i progetti sociali esistenti e integrandone di nuovi. Fin dall'inizio, il campus YWAM Tuscany ha pregato ferventemente per l'arrivo di membri dello staff italiani che potessero abbracciare la visione e farne parte. Ed eccoci qui!

