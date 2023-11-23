Aspirancy Fund

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $380
God be with you!
I am so happy to inform you that I have received my official confirmation of acceptance as an aspirant with the Society of Our Lady of the Trinity. The purpose of the aspirancy is to live a life in the mission and informal formation down at the SOLT Mission in Belize, with the purpose of accustoming you to a life of mission and discernment with the Order.
This year we are blessed to have 7 men in formation, thanks be to God!! The other part of this wonderful news is that it is very expensive to provide for this many guys in Belize. Roughly around $4,000 per person. This money will go to help offset the cost of living for a year down in Belize.
So we have been asked to reach out to friends and family for support to help fundraise for the guys in formation.
So I am asking for your support and for your prayers for my brothers and I. Anything helps but your prayers are most needed. And if you could please include your prayer requests I would love for my brothers and I to pray for your intentions. Thank you and God Bless you!!
God Bless my brother Ethan for making me my favorite Rosary and never asking for payment. It’s my honor to donate to this on his behalf! Holy Family pray for us!
Big Brother
