Aspirancy Fund

God be with you!

I am so happy to inform you that I have received my official confirmation of acceptance as an aspirant with the Society of Our Lady of the Trinity. The purpose of the aspirancy is to live a life in the mission and informal formation down at the SOLT Mission in Belize, with the purpose of accustoming you to a life of mission and discernment with the Order.

This year we are blessed to have 7 men in formation, thanks be to God!! The other part of this wonderful news is that it is very expensive to provide for this many guys in Belize. Roughly around $4,000 per person. This money will go to help offset the cost of living for a year down in Belize.

So we have been asked to reach out to friends and family for support to help fundraise for the guys in formation.

So I am asking for your support and for your prayers for my brothers and I. Anything helps but your prayers are most needed. And if you could please include your prayer requests I would love for my brothers and I to pray for your intentions. Thank you and God Bless you!!