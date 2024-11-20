Nate, Cici, Avi, Isaak, Ri, Kale, and Ash are fundraising to cover the expenses to bring home a little sister or two or three!!!

IT TAKES A VILLAGE

Our heart since our first date has always been for adoption. The road has been a long one with many twists and turns, but we are finally at the precipice of realizing the completion of this journey.





It is amazing the friends and family we have made along the way who have encouraged and walked with us through this process. We are excited because we know this little girl is not just becoming a part of our family but she is going to be so welcomed into our "village" of friends and family who are just as excited as we are!





The task ahead seems massive and way bigger than we can accomplish on our own so we are asking God and asking you to partner with us and reaching our goal.





Below are some of the details:





According to our social worker from Sunshine Adoption Agency in Florida we need $38,800 for the initial expenses.





According to our social worker the estimated total cost of Adoption $57,500





According to our social worker the Total At Risk is up to $24,315 if mother does not follow through with adoption. The breakdown of money at risk is $5000 Sunshine Adoption Agency Fees $2000 Admin Fee $415 Court Filing Fee $200 Medical Records $900 Travel for Mother $500 Birth Mother Interview and Counseling $500 Search and Process Father $14,800 Birth Mother Support (Including Pre-brith Support including medical appointments, delivery, as well as 6 weeks of support post placement)