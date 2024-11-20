Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,775
Campaign funds will be received by Ciarra Chace
Nate, Cici, Avi, Isaak, Ri, Kale, and Ash are fundraising to cover the expenses to bring home a little sister or two or three!!!
IT TAKES A VILLAGE
Our heart since our first date has always been for adoption. The road has been a long one with many twists and turns, but we are finally at the precipice of realizing the completion of this journey.
It is amazing the friends and family we have made along the way who have encouraged and walked with us through this process. We are excited because we know this little girl is not just becoming a part of our family but she is going to be so welcomed into our "village" of friends and family who are just as excited as we are!
The task ahead seems massive and way bigger than we can accomplish on our own so we are asking God and asking you to partner with us and reaching our goal.
Below are some of the details:
According to our social worker from Sunshine Adoption Agency in Florida we need $38,800 for the initial expenses.
According to our social worker the estimated total cost of Adoption $57,500
According to our social worker the Total At Risk is up to $24,315 if mother does not follow through with adoption. The breakdown of money at risk is $5000 Sunshine Adoption Agency Fees $2000 Admin Fee $415 Court Filing Fee $200 Medical Records $900 Travel for Mother $500 Birth Mother Interview and Counseling $500 Search and Process Father $14,800 Birth Mother Support (Including Pre-brith Support including medical appointments, delivery, as well as 6 weeks of support post placement)
May God bless and provide all the finances you need for this adoption. I am praying!
For your yummy pasties and new chillens!
GOD IZ GOOD
Excited for your family on this journey!! We love to support you!
Dear NateCici and Family, We wish you the best of luck and are extremely proud of each and every one of you. Love Ron and Yumiko
November 26th, 2024
Wow our family is blown away by everyone's incredible generosity!!
We know we have a long journey ahead of us, but this was such an incredible kickstart and so encouraging to see God's faithfulness.
November 20th, 2024
Our whole family is embarking on this journey together. If God can take a few loaves and fish and feed thousands then maybe we can take what we have and God can multiply it. Today we made pasties to sell as our first fundraiser and while this doesn't seem like much we are just taking this step in faith and doing the possible so God can do the impossible.
November 20th, 2024
God was so faithful to us and we were able to cover the initial $2500 Homestudy Costs between Florida and Washington and are officially approved to adopt and we are awaiting for the right mom to choose our family.
Our social worker has showed our family profile to a couple moms but as of right now no mom has chosen our family.
