Our very own place

Hi my name is joetta my husband is Tommy and we have 4 kids, Matthew 13, brie 10, Gideon 8 and Wolfgang 5, we are a loving family that just needs a little help, we live with my mother and only one of us works right now cause we only have one vehicle, we live in South East Kentucky and work is to far away for both of us to work, we don't have anybody to watch the children besides when they go to school, if we could both work it would be so much better, I have a idea for a self business but need help getting going, me and my husband both could work then and even the kids could come join in on the fun, the business would be a traveling sports card shop