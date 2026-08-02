Our turn to stand with Chrystal Peters

Good day and hello to everyone, my name is Harvey Peterson and I am putting together this give send go for a great friend to a lot of people myself included. Chrystal Peters a true champion and advocate for all children including her very own as well as grandchildren. She is well known for being fierce and committed to protecting children’s safety even when it puts herself in the line of fire. Chrystal is a strong believer in god and believes he has his plan for her. Back on October 22, 2022 Chrystal attended a drag story time protest at a church in Bracebridge Ontario. While there she definitely let her feelings be known that drag story time had no business first for children and especially at a church. Chrystal was subsequently arrested that day and charged with disturbing the peace. Some 8 months later police showed up at her door and subsequently charged her with incitement of hate under the new section 319. Let me tell you Chrystal hates nobody she simply believes children should not be attending drag shows of any kind and even more so in a place of worship (church). After years in the courts Chrystal was found guilty of disturbing the peace and NOT guilty of incitement of hate. After waiting till the very last day to file an appeal the crown did indeed file that appeal. Chrystal is now faced with hiring a lawyer to help her fight this appeal. I am asking anyone if you are able to help our friend out with raising the funds to fight this ridiculous appeal. Chrystal is not one to ask for help so I’ve chosen to do that part for her $1 $5 $10 or $1000 dollars would go a long way to help her. Time is not on her side as she has less then 2 weeks to achieve the goal of $7500 for initial fees for her lawyer. I ask if you’re able to please help our friend if at all possible. I do realize times are tough so the further we can spread this the better odds of achieving the goal please share share share. Thank you in advance and god bless.