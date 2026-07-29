Our survival story

For years, I carried this pain in silence, trying to protect my children while surviving things no family should ever have to endure. Speaking about it now is incredibly difficult, but I am finally finding the courage to share our story because I am desperately trying to rebuild the life that was taken from us.





I survived an extremely abusive domestic violence relationship that lasted nearly eight years. During that time, I experienced emotional abuse, financial abuse, manipulation, and violence that nearly cost me my life when I finally tried to escape. Leaving was one of the hardest and most terrifying things I have ever done, but I knew I had to save my children and myself before we lost everything completely.





In the process of trying to survive and get out, I lost almost everything.





I lost the home I purchased. I lost my savings, my settlement money, my vehicles, and close to $300,000 that I worked tirelessly for and invested into building a safe and stable future for my family. I gave everything I had emotionally, financially, and physically to someone I loved and trusted, only to be left devastated while he continued down a path of addiction and destruction that shattered our lives.





Now I am left trying to pick up the pieces alone as a single mother. Every day, I do my best to stay strong for my children, even while carrying the heartbreak, fear, and exhaustion that comes with starting over from nothing. While he continues living his life, my children and I are struggling to rebuild ours from the ground up.





I am trying to raise money to hire an attorney so I can pursue justice in civil court and fight to recover what was taken from us. This is not about revenge. It is about survival, accountability, and giving my children the chance to have stability, peace, and security again after everything they have been through.





As hard as it is for me to ask for help, I cannot do this alone. Legal representation is expensive, and without it, I fear I will never be able to recover financially from the damage that was done to our family. Asking for support is humbling, but I am doing it because my children deserve a chance at a better future.





If you are able to donate, share this fundraiser, or even just keep my family in your prayers, it would mean more to us than I could ever fully express. Every act of kindness, no matter how small, helps us take another step toward healing, stability, and a future where my children can finally feel safe, loved, and secure again.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for listening to our story, for believing survivors, and for supporting us during one of the most painful and difficult chapters of our lives.



