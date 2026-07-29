GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Our survival story

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAshley Kelley

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ashley Kelley

Our survival story

For years, I carried this pain in silence, trying to protect my children while surviving things no family should ever have to endure. Speaking about it now is incredibly difficult, but I am finally finding the courage to share our story because I am desperately trying to rebuild the life that was taken from us.


I survived an extremely abusive domestic violence relationship that lasted nearly eight years. During that time, I experienced emotional abuse, financial abuse, manipulation, and violence that nearly cost me my life when I finally tried to escape. Leaving was one of the hardest and most terrifying things I have ever done, but I knew I had to save my children and myself before we lost everything completely.


In the process of trying to survive and get out, I lost almost everything.


I lost the home I purchased. I lost my savings, my settlement money, my vehicles, and close to $300,000 that I worked tirelessly for and invested into building a safe and stable future for my family. I gave everything I had emotionally, financially, and physically to someone I loved and trusted, only to be left devastated while he continued down a path of addiction and destruction that shattered our lives.


Now I am left trying to pick up the pieces alone as a single mother. Every day, I do my best to stay strong for my children, even while carrying the heartbreak, fear, and exhaustion that comes with starting over from nothing. While he continues living his life, my children and I are struggling to rebuild ours from the ground up.


I am trying to raise money to hire an attorney so I can pursue justice in civil court and fight to recover what was taken from us. This is not about revenge. It is about survival, accountability, and giving my children the chance to have stability, peace, and security again after everything they have been through.


As hard as it is for me to ask for help, I cannot do this alone. Legal representation is expensive, and without it, I fear I will never be able to recover financially from the damage that was done to our family. Asking for support is humbling, but I am doing it because my children deserve a chance at a better future.


If you are able to donate, share this fundraiser, or even just keep my family in your prayers, it would mean more to us than I could ever fully express. Every act of kindness, no matter how small, helps us take another step toward healing, stability, and a future where my children can finally feel safe, loved, and secure again.


Thank you from the bottom of my heart for listening to our story, for believing survivors, and for supporting us during one of the most painful and difficult chapters of our lives.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve